Remco Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial cycling champion

STIRLING, United Kingdom - Remco Evenepoel on Friday became the youngest world time trial champion, adding victory to his Vuelta a Espana and 2022 world road race crowns.

The Belgian claimed victory ahead of Filippo Ganna of Italy and British teenager Josh Tarling.

Evenepoel, who was world road race champion in Australia last year, completed the 47.8km individual time trial at Stirling in 55min 19sec, 12 seconds ahead of Ganna.

At just 23, Evenepoel is the event’s youngest world champion and the first Belgian winner.

“It’s amazing. I’m the first Belgian to ever win the world title in the time trial,” Evenepoel said at the podium.

“And to do it on a tough course which is maybe not perfect for a guy of my weight, I had to hold on so I’m super happy.”

Equally impressive on Friday was the performance of 19-year-old Tarling, who produced a breakout time of 56min 07sec to set the early pace.

Evenepoel built his win in the middle section of the course but Ganna began to close the gap, falling short only on the cobbles of the steep climb to Stirling Castle.

Brandon McNulty of the United States was fourth while one of the pre-event favourites, Wout van Aert was down in fifth place with a time of 56min 56sec afer coming second in the road race last Sunday.