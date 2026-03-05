Rematch on the cards in Dubai Group 3

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Marbaan and Mysterious Night renew their rivalry after running 1-2 in 2025 Ras Al Khor

Marbaan (Ray Dawson) defeating Mysterious Night (William Buick, all blue silks) by just over two lengths in the Ras Al Khor (1,400m) on March 7, 2025. One year on, the pair will go for a second round in the Group 3 race at Meydan on March 6.

– Marbaan and Mysterious Night, first and second 12 months ago, go head-to-head in the 850,000 dirham (S$295,000) Group 3 Ras Al Khor (1,400m), the feature race of the Dubai Racing Carnival meeting at Meydan on March 6.

Mysterious Night rarely runs a bad race at this track and returns after finishing fifth in the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort (1,400m) last time on Jan 23.

“Mysterious Night likes the seven-furlong course at Meydan and goes into this in good order,” said trainer Charlie Appleby.

“He was caught a little wide in the Al Fahidi Fort and there’s a chance the same thing might happen again here with his draw in 13. If he can work out a decent trip, he should be bang there at the finish.”

Marbaan’s trainer Michael Costa also runs Elnajmm, who returned from a layoff with victory in the Al Fahidi Fort, beating the reopposing Chicago Critic.

“Elnajmm looks spot-on,” said the Jebel Ali Stables trainer. “Marbaan’s gallop (at Meydan) last week was okay without being anything to get excited about.”

Chicago Critic’s trainer Johnny Murtagh is waiting for his first Meydan winner since his hugely successful riding career and hopes to get the job done this weekend.

“He was a bit unlucky; he just got touched off on the line,” he said of the Night Of Thunder five-year-old’s last run here.

“He likes it round here and has been running very consistently. He looks very well and breezed well – he’s tough, genuine and likes fast ground.”

The race also features the 2024 winner, Fort Payne, who goes for the in-form Nicolas Caullery team.

“We had a bit of think about whether to run on Super Saturday or March 6, but Nico didn’t want to run both him and King Gold in the same race, and we know Fort Payne can go on turf,” said Marine Henry, wife and assistant to Caullery.

“We were a bit disappointed with his last race on dirt, also. So this is another reason to go to the turf.”

Godolphin’s other trainer Saeed bin Suroor runs Dubai Treasure, third in the Group 2 Cape Verdi (1,600m) and Group 2 Balanchine (1,800m) at her last two starts.

“Dubai Treasure ran well in the Balanchine, when she didn’t get the nine furlongs but stuck to her task,” said the trainer.

“Dropping back to seven furlongs will help, although she is taking on male opposition this time.

“She is a tough filly, who always tries her best, and I’m hoping for another good effort.”

Joint trainers Antonio Cintra and Julio Olascoaga will be busy with nine runners, including three in Race 2, the 190,000 dirham Emaar Surge Handicap (1,400m).

On paper, Go Chrome Go holds the best chance. The California Chrome seven-year-old finished fourth over 1,400m at Meydan last time on Feb 20.

“He’s been here for a few seasons now, but this year has regained the ability that brought him here,” said Olascoaga.

“He has been very strong to overcome some health issues that looked career-ending at one stage.

“Just seeing him being competitive makes us proud of the teamwork that brought him back and special credit goes to his farrier Julien Daublain.”

Olascoaga runs Donde Firmo in Race 4, the 250,000 dirham Emaar Momentum Handicap, over 1,200m on turf. The colt steps up in trip, having been only beaten three-and-a-half lengths over 1,000m last time on Feb 20.

“Considering he’s a South American-bred three-year-old and this is his first season in UAE, I’m quite pleased with what we’ve seen from him,” said the Uruguayan trainer of the Midshipman three-year-old who was bred in his home country.

At press time, the Dubai Racing Club is going ahead with the March 6 meeting despite the ongoing concerns around safety since the conflict in Iran and the Middle East began on Feb 28.

DUBAI RACING CLUB