Relentless way to biggies

The progressive four-year-old Relentless lived up to his trial-winning form by scoring easily on Saturday and is onward and upward for bigger things.

First to come is the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup over 1,600m on June 26. Next is the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 17.

Leading trainer Tim Fitzsimmons has already mapped out these targets, even before his charge's trial victory on May 12.

The Australian was happy with the Arexevan-Relentless Stable-owned bay gelding's Singapore Derby preparation.

His horse was peaking again after two creditable runs - a close seventh and an unlucky third - from an 81/2-month break.

He was confident of winning Saturday's $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,600m and Relentless duly delivered under a top ride by leading jockey Manoel Nunes.

After being tugged up to share the lead with Sun Power, Nunes relaxed his mount to save energy.

Sun Power kicked ahead but was soon joined by Lim's Dreamwalker, whose rider, A'Isisuhairi Kasim, was unhappy with the slow tempo (25.41sec for the first 400m).

Relentless sat two lengths behind, on the outside of Gold City.

Lim's Dreamwalker was left alone at the top of the straight when the lights went out on Sun Power.

Nunes made his move. He hit the front 250m out for a comfortable 11/2-length victory in a respectable 1min 35.41sec.

It was Relentless' fourth success from 13 starts. He also had a second and three thirds.