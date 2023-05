What a difference a week can make. Remember that look on Max Verstappen’s face after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. That, ‘I’m going to head butt the next person to ask a question like that’ look?

World champions of the calibre of Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Verstappen really don’t like losing, and what they deem a mistake in another driver is never one when they do it themselves. That’s the sort of utter commitment and belief in oneself that they all needed.