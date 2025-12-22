Regal Gem set to shine again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Regal Gem (Derek leung, No 7) eventually edging out Never Too Soon (Zac Purton) by a short head in the Class 3 Harbour View Handicap (1,200m) at Happy Valley on Oct 8. The Frankie Lor-trained three-year-old will be ridden by Purton in the Class 2 Neptune Handicap (1,650m) at Happy Valley on Dec 23.

Race 1 (1,200m)

8 Woodfire Champ returns fresh and has trialled well enough to suggest he is ready to run a race. From barrier 1, he should be able to use his tactical speed to settle hard on the pace and give himself every chance.

3 Nebraskan slides into Class 5 and several of his recent Class 4 efforts would measure up strongly at this level. Barrier 2 suits his pattern and this shapes as a genuine opportunity to finally break through.

6 Sky Song backs up quickly after an okay fourth over 1,000m last week, and the rise to 1,200m looks much more suitable.

12 Ever Smart continues to test the patience, still searching for a win after 23 attempts, but his latest third was a step in the right direction, and he again looks set to receive every chance.

Race 2 (1,650m)

12 Kasa Papa may look to roll forward in a race lacking early pace and, if allowed to dictate, could prove hard to reel in as he has previously been able to pull off.

7 Absolute Awakened should appreciate landing a midfield draw, after a forgettable run from the outside last time. His earlier third to Corleone suggests he is trending the right way again.

5 Prestige Ricky has the widest gate to contend with, but he has looked well suited in both runs at this track and trip. He finished third to Allcash on his first attempt, before a luckless fifth last start when held up. That form reads well in this context.

1 Noble Pursuit is a class-dropper worth following now that he returns to suitable conditions. He is a two-time winner in this grade and at this course and distance, which brings him into calculations.

Race 3 (1,650m)

10 Quick Contribution deserves another look after finishing eighth that was better than it reads. Blinkers went on for the first time, he was only fair away, settled back and never enjoyed the best of trips, yet he still worked strongly late. He should be closer in transit this time from barrier 1 and looks ready to strike.

6 Ragga Bomb draws alongside in barrier 2 and has clearly turned a corner, producing his best effort yet when a close second to Samarkand after being forced wide mid-race. A handy trial since only adds confidence that he can build again.

3 The Azure is capable of featuring but needs things to fall into place, which has not happened recently. That includes his last time, when drawn widest and set a difficult task before still finishing off well into seventh.

12 Shinkansen is the market watch resuming from a lengthy break.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Sugar Sugar is a class-dropper to side with. He sees Class 4 for the first time since January 2023 and that alone puts him right into contention. He may simply prove too good for this lot.

8 Winning Money will be hard to run down if allowed to dictate. He is fourth-up and arrives off back-to-back placings at this course and distance, doing plenty of work on pace in both runs but sticking on well.

4 Giant Ballon steps out for his fourth start and showed promise on his first look at this track and trip last time. After an awkward jump and settling further back than ideal, he made late ground. That effort suggests he can take another step forward with added experience as a 3YO.

5 Giddy Up gets every chance to feature again from barrier 1.

Race 5 (1,200m)

6 Winning Now is a horse to start following, third-up and building nicely after an overlooked debut and an improved second-up fourth, backed up by a pleasing trial between runs.

7 Yee Cheong Spirit has plenty in his favour to bounce back after a poor last-start effort. He draws barrier 1 with Zac Purton in the plate, and the addition of blinkers for the first time catches the eye.

2 Fatal Blow returned to the grade last start with a run full of merit. Forced to work early from barrier 10, he still fought and was beaten only a neck into fourth, a run that reads well given the circumstances.

3 California Blitz is an improving type who merits being followed after a deserved last-start win. He has taken a clear step forward this season. Yet to finish out of the money in five runs.

Race 6 (2,200m)

4 Snowfield is edging closer to a first Hong Kong win and his fast-finishing third over 2,000m at Sha Tin two starts ago is the reference point. He was unsuited dropping back in trip last time, yet still worked through the line strongly. The rise to 2,200m looks ideal.

8 Charity Gain has been kept to his winning distance of 1,800m in his last three runs, but the further trip now appeals more. His strong closing third at this track and distance four runs ago reads well.

5 Turin Mascot has slid down the ratings to a competitive mark and his record at this course and trip is hard to ignore: two wins from three attempts, which gives him genuine bounce-back claims.

2 Wrote A New Page shapes as the query at the distance, but his tactical versatility and consistent profile ensure he is in the mix.

Race 7 (1,200m)

7 Absolute Lucky was sent out at close to triple-figure odds last time and, from barrier 12, was always facing an uphill task. Despite that, he worked home well into seventh and that effort was better than it reads on paper. A lower draw this time should allow him to settle closer, and he looks attractive at the odds.

4 Genius Baby has been a success story since switching to the Brett Crawford stable, winning stylishly on his second start for the yard, and he can follow up on that win.

1 Fortune Whiskey is much better suited getting back to his proven track and distance after two all-weather runs, while his first-up effort can be forgiven given the wide draw.

8 Rewarding Buddy continues to knock on the door and, with a favourable draw, should receive every chance to be right in the finish if good enough.

Race 8 (1,200m)

11 Sports Legend looks well-placed to show his best for the David Eustace stable. His form since the switch has been sound despite little going right, wide draws in his first two runs followed by an unsuited all-weather assignment. This shapes as a far more suitable opportunity.

3 Symbol Of Strength has not shown a great deal across four starts but is beginning to find his feet. His last-start 10th was better than it reads after he was held up and eased down late, still finishing only two and a half lengths behind the winner. That effort hints at improvement to come.

2 King Miles is thriving since the addition of blinkers three runs ago, returning two wins and a second. There is no reason to knock his current form.

10 Perfect General steps up in class off an impressive Class 4 win where he overcame barrier 11.

Race 9 (1,650m)

7 Regal Gem stretches beyond sprint trips for the first time after back-to-back wins over 1,200m. He has been impressive doing it and a successful step-up in distance would bring him into the Classic Mile conversation.

4 Huge Wave is better placed back to this trip after being unsuited over 1,800m last start, where he raced wide without cover throughout and was never in it. The Jimmy Ting-trained galloper won two runs back at this distance, which brings him back into the play.

2 Steps Ahead is capable of lobbing on pace and making his own luck. He has been knocking on the door all campaign with three placings from five runs.

3 Soleil Fighter always commands respect in races of this nature, bringing consistent form this prep and likely to be right up on the speed again.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club