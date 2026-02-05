Rees-Zammit to make rare start at fullback for Wales against England

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Wales v Argentina - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 9, 2025 Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Feb 5 - Dan Edwards will start at flyhalf and Louis Rees-Zammit has been named at fullback as Wales coach Steve Tandy revealed his side for the Six Nations Championship opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Rees-Zammit switches from the wing to earn a fourth cap in the number 15 jersey as Tandy looks for solutions to Wales’ wretched run of form in which they have won only two of their last 23 tests and none of the previous 11 in the Six Nations.

It is the first time he has started at fullback since the last game of the 2023 Six Nations, a defeat by France in Paris.

He forms a back three alongside Josh Adams and Ellis Mee, with Ben Thomas and Eddie James filling the centre positions.

Tandy has kept faith with Edwards at flyhalf, with Tomos Williams retaining the number nine jersey.

Hooker Dewi Lake captains the side from the front row, with props Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin either side of him, while Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard are the lock pairing.

Josh Macleod has been selected as the openside flanker with Alex Mann and number eight Aaron Wainwright at the back of the scrum.

"Josh has had some rough luck with injuries, but the way he's come back, the way he leads, his attention to detail around his week plan, the way he trains, the intensity he brings to everything he does is excellent. It’s going to be awesome to see him on the weekend," Tandy said.

"The way the squad trained this week has been great. I want to see us get out and really attack the game on Saturday and give the best account of ourselves," Tandy said. "Opening the Six Nations at Twickenham is historic and it's something we can't wait to do."

Wales team:

15-Louis Rees-Zammit, 14-Ellis Mee, 13-Eddie James, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Josh Macleod, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Nicky Smith

Replacements: 16-Liam Belcher, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Tomas Francis, 19-Ben Carter, 20-Taine Plumtree, 21-Harri Deaves, 22-Kieran Hardy, 23-Mason Grady. REUTERS