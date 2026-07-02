Rees-Zammit back on the wing for Wales

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July 2 - Wales have made six changes and moved Louis Rees-Zammit back to wing to take on Fiji in their opening Nations Championship test on Saturday.

Rees-Zammit, scrum-half Tomos Williams, prop Rhys Carre and lock Adam Beard return after being unavailable for last week’s clash against the Barbarians, while the Cardiff duo Josh Adams and Alex Mann were also named on Thursday in the starting line-up by coach Steve Tandy.

Rees-Zammit, 25, returned on the wing to the Wales team last year after coming back from the U.S., where he attempted to win a spot in the National Football League, but was switched at the start of this year to fullback and played all five games in the Six Nations there.

But he has made clear his preference for the wing and returns there, despite missing training on Tuesday with a niggling injury, with Blair Murray coming in at fullback.

Adams is named on the left wing and Mann at flank, with Taine Plumtree dropping to the replacements bench. Beard did not play last week as he featured for Montpellier in their French Top 14 final defeat by Toulouse but returns for Wales' opening game in the new competition.

Ospreys uncapped prop Ben Warren was also named among the substitutes.

Team:

15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, 12-Joe Hawkins, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Ben Carter, 3-Dillon Lewis, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Rhys Carre

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Ben Warren, 19-Taine Plumtree, 20-James Botham, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Sam Costelow, 23-Ellis Mee. REUTERS