Reedie, influential Olympic and anti-doping figure, dies at 84

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Craig Reedie, President of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) attends the WADA Symposium in Ecublens near Lausanne, Switzerland, March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

April 6 - Craig Reedie, an influential Olympic and anti-doping figure, has died at the age of 84, World Athletics said on Monday.

A former international badminton player, Reedie competed for Britain before turning his attention to sports administration, where he went on to play a central role on the global stage.

He served as president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, chaired the British Olympic Association and was a vice president of the International Olympic Committee.

"Craig was a sportsman at heart, but he had the mind and tenacity of a politician. He was equal parts opinionated, wise, canny, and, most of all, loyal to those who legitimately wanted to serve sport," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

"He certainly did not suffer fools gladly, was authentic, and would speak his mind.

"He was laser-like in his directness, would go into battle to defend what he believed was right, and was in the lead tank during every battle. And, on the rare occasions he was wrong, he would admit so, explain his position, and apologise." REUTERS