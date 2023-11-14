Redemption time for Sheik Ferdous as Singapore silat team shine at Asian meet

SINGAPORE - It has been a harrowing two years for Singapore silat exponent Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alau’ddin as he battled a drink-driving conviction, the sudden death of the national coach and injuries.

On Nov 12, he gained a huge measure of redemption at the Asian Pencak Silat Championships (APSC) in Dubai where he clinched the men’s Class I (85kg-90kg) title and bagged the Best Athlete award.

His victory was among the 11 gold medals won by overall champions Singapore, besides five silvers and five bronzes, which represented their best-ever showing at the competition.

It surpassed Singapore’s tally of nine gold, four silver and six bronze medals from 2022, when they finished ahead of Vietnam (8-3-10) and Malaysia (7-5-3).

“As difficult as it was, (the challenges) never stopped me from working hard. If anything, my drive to succeed doubled.

“Having great willpower to pull myself up, keeping a steadfast focus and a strong support system helped me through this tough period,” 2018 world champion Ferdous told The Straits Times.

In May, Ferdous, 27, was fined $8,000 and disqualified from driving for 48 months for drink driving.

That came after national coach Mochammad Ichsan Nur Romadhon died in a car accident in Bali in May, 2022, barely a week after the Singapore team returned from the Hanoi SEA Games with four golds, three silvers and four bronzes. It was their best-ever showing at the biennial event.

Ferdous contributed a silver in Vietnam as he was withdrawn from the Class G (75-80kg) final on doctor’s orders, after he was punched illegally in the face in the semi-finals a day earlier.

But it was gold that he celebrated in Dubai, after he beat Malaysia’s Robial Sobri In the final.

The duo have met on multiple occasions, including their 2018 Asian Games semi-final bout where Robial executed an illegal kick.

Ferdous said of Sunday’s final: “It was a good mix of nerves and confidence. The last time we met was in February, and I won.

“So I was feeling pretty good, focusing only on my game plan and keeping my composure.

“Winning this competition upped my confidence and tells me that my preparations and daily routines are moving me in the right direction. I am really happy that I am reaping the fruits of my labour.”

The Asian title has spurred him to do well in December’s World Pencak Silat Championships on home soil. “I hope to win in the world championship and remain victorious for the many years to come,” he added.