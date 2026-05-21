Red hot Chiefs head to Christchurch for Super Rugby final rematch

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SYDNEY, May 21 - The Waikato Chiefs will be out to pile some pressure on the table-topping Wellington Hurricanes, and for a measure of revenge, when they visit the Canterbury Crusaders for a round 15 rematch of last year's Super Rugby Pacific final on Friday.

The Chiefs, back-to-back champions in 2012 and 2013, have been runners-up in the competition for the last three years with two of those losses in title-deciders coming at the hands of the Crusaders.

They come into this week's clash at Christchurch's new Te Kaha stadium on a seven-match winning streak, however, and although fullback Damian McKenzie is out with a concussion, lock Josh Lord returns to an All Blacks-laden pack.

"It's great to have such a stable side to pick at this time of the season, especially for a game as big as playing the Crusaders at their new stadium," said coach Jono Gibbes.

"They are a tough nut to crack. They are uncompromising and always very physical and it will be a big occasion down there that we are looking forward to."

The reigning champion Crusaders, who are in fourth place, have picked up after a slow start to the season and are unbeaten in their last four home games, including their first two at Te Kaha.

"The main thing the boys have talked about playing under the roof is the noise," said All Blacks fullback Will Jordan, who returns from a calf injury to play at the new arena for the first time.

"With good conditions and a dry ball, it gives you the chance to play a bit more, which hopefully leads to a few opportunities."

The Crusaders have banned the cowbells traditionally rung by Chiefs supporters, although the visiting club's chief executive has promised prizes for any fan that manages to smuggle one into the stadium.

The Te Kaha clash kicks off the penultimate round of the regular season with the fight for the six playoff spots and the home advantage that comes with finishing in the top three intensifying.

HURRICANES GO FOR 11TH STRAIGHT WIN AGAINST HIGHLANDERS

The Hurricanes are still favourites to finish top as they hold a five-point lead over the Chiefs going into round 15, which the third-place Auckland Blues are sitting out.

The Canes host the eighth-placed Otago Highlanders on Saturday and should have enough quality to run up an 11th straight win over their southern neighbours, even though Fehi Fineanganofo, who last week matched Super Rugby's single-season scoring record, has been rested.

Australian teams occupy the fifth to seventh spots in the table and the highest of them, the ACT Brumbies, take on the lowest, the New South Wales Waratahs, on Friday.

The Brumbies, who have lost three of their last four matches, were pipped by the Waratahs in Canberra in late March and will be out for revenge in Sydney to revive their playoff charge.

The Waratahs bucked a largely disappointing season with a big win in Fiji last week and coach Dan McKellar has again entrusted the young guns who fired that victory to start Friday's match.

The Queensland Reds, who sit in sixth place a point behind the Brumbies and two ahead of the Waratahs, on Saturday visit Moana Pasifika in what could be the last home game for the bottom club, who are set to go out of business at the end of the season.

Western Force, who have won three of their last four matches, host Fijian Drua in Saturday's final game in Perth looking to keep alive their slim hopes of post-season play. REUTERS