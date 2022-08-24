Red Dragon looks ready to fire

Like that box-office pyschological thriller of the same name, Red Dragon - the racehorse - could scare the wits out of his rivals when he next goes to the races.

Sure, he is not going to get to Hollywood any time soon but, here at Kranji, he could be going places.

Just a four-year-old and still in Class 4, Red Dragon showed maturity when coming home from off the pace to win the first of two trials yesterday morning.

Indeed, for one who has never gone under the one-minute mark in all of his six trials, that breezy 59.60sec for the Poly 1,000m deserved three thumbs-ups.

Formerly with Kuah Cheng Tee but now under the charge of first-season trainer Mahadi Taib, Red Dragon jumped from Gate 5 in that six-horse shoot-out.

The Redwood four-year-old seemed a tad slow out of the stalls.

He settled in fourth when they negotiated that first turn on the far side.

Racing widest of the lot, he was in second spot at the 600m marker.

There he stayed when they straightened. Fiddlestick, the mount of Saifudin Ismail, called the shots with Pure Perfection, who had his trainer Richard Lim up, putting in a run.

Red Dragon remained the meat in the sandwich, but a furlong out, he found his true stride.

Taking on the leader, he ranged alongside Fiddlestick and the two jockeys appeared to have a chin-wag before Red Dragon clicked up a notch to win by a head.

Whistle Grand eventually took third, 3/4 lengths behind runner-up Fiddlestick.

As for Red Dragon, he stamped himself as a horse to watch.

After scoring a nice win last October, he seemed to go off the boil mid-season.

His last two runs were lacklustre but he did win an earlier trial in June. Coupled with this most recent success, we could be seeing a return to the good times for this young campaigner.

In that same trial, Whistle Grand (Ronnie Stewart) was putting in good work late. Although he has not tasted victory since December 2020, this seven-year-old veteran is not looking to be put out to pasture anytime soon.

Later, in the second and last trial on that damp morning, Illustrious charged home like a grey ghost out of the mist to score a 1/2-length win over Raffie and Dr Kardo.

Raffie, who was having a 1,000m test, did not put a hoof wrong and passed with flying colours.

But it was all about Illustrious. The five-year-old from Tim Fitzsimmons' yard gave the handlers no trouble at all.

With the aid of a barrier blanket, he went quietly into his stall. When sent on his way, he looked at ease in fourth spot.

Up in the saddle, Vlad Duric had him on a snug hold and, on his own steam, Illustrious improved to be second on straightening.

A furlong out and he was still holding second spot behind Raffie. Ridden by Wong Chin Chuen, Dr Kardo found his way into third spot and was travelling well.

But Illustrious was in no mood to play second fiddle.

With the finish in sight, Duric said "go" and off he went, grinding over that final bit like an honest brawler.

He eventually took the trial in 60.85sec.

Overall, it was a good effort.

Illustrious who, at his last start a month back, was beaten into second by The August, can be counted upon to go one better at his next outing.

Fitzsimmons has him in good order and, you can bet on the Australian handler having him looking as hard as a brick when he next trots out to the start.

Yesterday's barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Red Dragon

2 Fiddlestick (I. Saifudin)

3 Whistle Grand (R. Stewart)

4 Pure Perfection (R. Lim)

5 Mr Pacino (K. A'Isisuhairi)

6 Jazz Band (M. Kellady)

Margins and time:

Hd, 3/4, 41/4, 11/2, 31/2

(59.60 sec).

TRIAL 2

1 Illustrious (V. Duric)

2 Raffie (D. Beasley)

3 Dr Kardo (C.C. Wong)

4 Circuit Mission (A'Isisuhairi)

5 My Big Boss (K. Hakim)

6 One Zero One (B. Pinheiro)

7 Dimesso

8 Congaree (Lim)

Margins and time: 1/2, 3/4, 13/4, ns, 51/4, 51/4 (1:00.85).