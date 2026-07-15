Red-card reversal ‘controversy’ distracted US team: Folarin Balogun

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US striker Folarin Balogun applauding fans after their 4-1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup’s last 16 on July 6.

United States striker Folarin Balogun said on July 14 that his overturned suspension in the World Cup went from elation among his teammates to a sense of uneasiness that impacted the side’s final match of the tournament.

In a visit to the CBS Mornings show, Balogun described the whirlwind of emotions that started with his red card in a last-32 match against Bosnia-Herzegovina to FIFA rescinding his mandatory one-game ban for a last-16 match against Belgium.

Resentment for the US team grew after President Donald Trump admitted that he reached out to FIFA for a review of the decision. The animosity picked up even more momentum when Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said his side was prepared to defend the credibility of the sport after Balogun was ruled eligible.

Belgium dominated the second half of a 4-1 victory on July 6 at Seattle that eliminated the US from the tournament.

The Americans’ ineffective play against Belgium was criticised, as was star player Christian Pulisic, who struggled to spark the offence before departing with a leg injury.

“It was a difficult game against Belgium and that can kind of overshadow whether we were focused or not,” Balogun said during his studio visit. “From me, being inside the camp and inside the set-up, I know we had full concentration going into the game.”

And yet the team carried the weight of what became a heavy dose of world politics.

“My initial reaction was I was happy to be back in the team, but when I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy,” Balogun said. “And I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves. Because it is something that is so unique.

“The closer we got to the game, I tried to just focus as best as I could, but it was difficult (with) a lot of outside noise. That’s hard to avoid.”

While the US won Group D with victories in their opening two matches and won again in the knockout round, it failed to equal their best run in the tournament. They had reached the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea. REUTERS