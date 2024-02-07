Red Bull’s Christian Horner hearing set for Friday

LONDON – Red Bull Formula One team principal Christian Horner will face a company hearing on Friday after an unspecified complaint was made against him.

Sources indicated the hearing would be at the team’s Milton Keynes factory.

There was no official confirmation from the reigning world champions or the Austrian energy drink giant that owns the team as well as sister outfit Visa Cash App RB (previously AlphaTauri).

Red Bull Racing are due to launch their new car on Feb 15, with testing starting on Feb 21 and the opening race in Bahrain on March 2. The team have so far made no public comment on the allegations.

The BBC said it understood the complaint related to “inappropriate behaviour of a controlling nature”. Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, has been quoted by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf saying he completely denies the allegations.

Red Bull Austria said in a statement on Monday that they were investigating a complaint against Horner, without giving details.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” it said.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Horner, 50, and his team celebrated the most dominant season in Formula One history last year, with Dutch driver Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row and Red Bull winning 21 of 22 races. The Briton is the longest serving team boss in Formula One and was by far the youngest when he led Red Bull into the sport in 2005.

Under him, the team have won six constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles and are favourites for another season of domination.

Over at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz said he’s focused on racing, despite the move by the team to replace him at the end of the 2024 season with seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton.

“I’m fine, I’m calm, we’re working for the future but above all, for what that we have ahead of us. (It’s) a very important year, my last year with the team and I want to do the best I can. I’m training to prepare as best I can and give everything,” Sainz told SkySports.

Ferrari confirmed that Hamilton will be joining on a multi-year contract starting in 2025. Hamilton, whose 103 wins are the most in F1 history, has been with Mercedes since leaving McLaren in 2013.

With current Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc signing a contract extension in January, that left Sainz as the odd man out. The 29-year-old Spaniard has two career wins among his 18 appearances on the podium. He has driven in 185 F1 races and finished seventh in the driver standings in 2023.

The addition of Hamilton to the Ferrari garage apparently wasn’t a shock to Sainz.

“No, it didn’t disappoint me. Experiencing Ferrari from the inside, I already knew several things and I prepared myself with the team in view of future changes,” he said.

“Knowing that it will be the last year with a team is not the most normal thing to start a new season but as soon as I put on my helmet in Bahrain and get on the track, you can be sure that I will only think about going as fast as possible. And if there is the chance to become world champion, I will try to take it.” REUTERS, AFP