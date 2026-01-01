Recovering Cummins, Hazlewood, David in Australia squad for T20 World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 1 - Australia named injured fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood and big-hitter Tim David in their provisional squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in February-March, while expanding their spin options to suit conditions in Sri Lanka and India.

Cummins, who has not played an international game in the short format since June 2024, was rested from the final two Ashes games against England to manage his back issues, only playing in the third test in the series.

The pacer will undergo final scans later in the month to determine his participation in the World Cup, Cricket Australia said. The teams have until January 31 to name their final squads.

Hazlewood was ruled out of the entire Ashes series with an injury in the Achilles' region while recovering from a hamstring strain, while David picked up a fresh hamstring injury in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Boxing Day.

“They are tracking well and we are confident they will be available for the World Cup," Australian chair of selectors George Bailey said.

Australia also handed surprise call-ups to left-armer spinners Matt Kuhnemann and Cooper Connolly, who have just one T20 wicket between them.

They join experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa, with Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Short offering additional spin support.

“This is a preliminary squad so should changes need to be made they will be made ahead of the support period," Bailey said.

Connolly has been in sublime form with the bat in the BBL this year with 170 runs in four games at a strike rate of 166.

Australia, who will be playing their group games in Sri Lanka, will be led by Mitchell Marsh as captain, and will kick off their World Cup campaign against Ireland on February 11.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa REUTERS