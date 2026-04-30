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Recovering Carapaz to skip Giro d'Italia and focus on Tour de France

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FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 11 - Viareggio to Castelnovo ne' Monti - Italy - May 21, 2025 EF Education - EasyPost's Richard Carapaz crosses the finish line to win stage 11 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 11 - Viareggio to Castelnovo ne' Monti - Italy - May 21, 2025 EF Education - EasyPost's Richard Carapaz crosses the finish line to win stage 11 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/ File Photo

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April 30 - Former Olympic champion Richard Carapaz will miss this year's Giro d'Italia as he continues to recover from perineal surgery, his EF Education–EasyPost team said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Ecuadorean, who won road race gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will instead shift his focus to the Tour de France, which begins on July 4 in Barcelona and finishes on July 26 in Paris.

“For me, it's a complete disappointment, because the Giro is a race that I've always had a lot of affection for and looked forward to,” Carapaz said in a team statement.

“Finding myself in this situation is frustrating because you put a lot of desire and time into it, but in the end I have to prioritize my health now and move forward.

"These are things you aren't prepared for. I will make the best of it and move forward. We are at the gates of the Tour."

The Giro d'Italia runs from May 8-31. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.