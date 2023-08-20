Record turnout sees $18,000 raised at Deloitte Pesta Sukan 2023

SINGAPORE – A record 140 teams competed across six categories at the Deloitte Pesta Sukan 2023, this year’s edition of the annual netball carnival organised by Netball Singapore.

A total of $18,000 was raised at the event, which featured a charity exhibition match with teams captained by national netballers Cheyenne Howard and Charmaine Soh.

The charity match also involved former national football goalkeeper Lionel Lewis, as well as national basketballer Delvin Goh, Singapore water polo captain Lee Kai Yang and local singer Iman Fandi, alongside Deloitte’s staff and other invited guests.

Deloitte Singapore, the title sponsor for the event which was held at the Kallang Netball Centre, had pledged $500 for every goal scored in the charity match.

The amount raised went towards Esplanade’s Feed Your Imagination programme, which aims to make arts more accessible to students.