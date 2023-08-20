Record turnout sees $18,000 raised at Deloitte Pesta Sukan 2023

A charity match involving national athletes, Deloitte senior leaders, staff and guest players was part of the Deloitte Pesta Sukan 2023. PHOTO: NETBALL SINGAPORE
Updated
31 min ago
Published
33 min ago

SINGAPORE – A record 140 teams competed across six categories at the Deloitte Pesta Sukan 2023, this year’s edition of the annual netball carnival organised by Netball Singapore.

A total of $18,000 was raised at the event, which featured a charity exhibition match with teams captained by national netballers Cheyenne Howard and Charmaine Soh.

The charity match also involved former national football goalkeeper Lionel Lewis, as well as national basketballer Delvin Goh, Singapore water polo captain Lee Kai Yang and local singer Iman Fandi, alongside Deloitte’s staff and other invited guests.

Deloitte Singapore, the title sponsor for the event which was held at the Kallang Netball Centre, had pledged $500 for every goal scored in the charity match.

The amount raised went towards Esplanade’s Feed Your Imagination programme, which aims to make arts more accessible to students.

More On This Topic
Amandeep Kaur Chahal turns disappointment into motivation to reignite her netball career
Netball World Cup campaign shows S'pore can punch above their weight, says coach Annette Bishop

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top