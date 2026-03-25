Record reward for Singapore athletes after golden displays at Asean and Asian Youth Para Games

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From left, para-athletes Jovin Tan, Theresa Goh, and Toh Wei Soong at the Singapore National Paralympic Council’s Athlete Achievement Awards dinner on March 24.

SINGAPORE – For para-athlete Theresa Goh, switching sports is just like playing a “new character in a video game”.

Having competed at the Paralympic level, including winning a swimming bronze at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Games, she was not under any pressure to perform in shooting, her new-found sport.

Instead, the four-time Paralympian described her transition in gaming parlance: “Playing and going to fight the same boss.”

The 39-year-old, who picked up a gold in the women’s P2 10m air pistol SH1 and silver in the mixed team P6 10m air pistol SH1 at the Jan 20-26 Asean Para Games (APG), said: “I definitely want to meet or better my past...

“One thing that’s good about having all the past experiences is that I’ve already done it, and I am not in a hurry to do it for the first time.

“It’s like, I’m finished playing one game already, I want to restart as a new character. I’ve already been to the Paralympics and I’ve gotten a medal.

“And now it’s a completely new sport, not so physical, but it’s a lot of mental. Let’s see how I do here and whether I can meet the ‘boss’ again or not.”

Goh, along with several other para-athletes, were rewarded for their achievements at the APG and Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) during the Singapore National Paralympic Council (SNPC) Athletes’ Achievement Awards dinner at Novotel Singapore on Stevens on March 24.

On her experiences at the APG and being feted for her achievements, Goh, who earned $5,000, said: “Winning this gold, it’s a bit of an affirmation and I really didn’t expect to get anything in this APG.

“But it was a really good ego boost… I feel like I’m not trying to rush things, and I’m trying to make sure I do my foundation right.

“Having this medal and this recognition helps me feel like I’m on the right track.”

At the APG in Thailand, Singapore’s 37 athletes competed in 11 sports and took home 13 golds, seven silvers and nine bronzes. In 2023, the tally was 12-15-17.

The ceremony saw a record payout of $68,000 for athletes who won 12 individual golds and one team gold. The previous mark was $55,000 in 2023.

An individual gold medallist at the APG is worth $5,000 – capped at a maximum of three highest achievements – with gold medallists in team events and team sports being awarded $8,000 and $16,000 respectively.

At the AYPG in December, Singapore’s 12-strong contingent took home two golds, six silvers and four bronzes.

When asked what she will do with the cash prize, Goh said with a laugh: “I’m going on a Disney cruise soon, so I’m a bit worried about my expenditure… But I will save some and I’m gonna buy my parents and teammates dinner.”

Boccia athlete Jovin Tan won gold at the Asean Para Games after switching from sailing to boccia. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Another athlete who made a switch is Jovin Tan, who swopped sailing for boccia after his former sport was dropped from the Paralympic roster. He went on to pick up a gold in the men’s BC1 event at the Thailand Games.

Tan said: “With the award, my plan is to actually save the money, so in the event that there’s a competition that I wish to go to, I can support myself.

“With this new sport boccia, I would say that it is just the beginning of a competitive journey, and it doesn’t stop here.

“I will push myself to work harder, and aim for higher heights in the sporting arena, like the Paralympic Games.”

Para swimmer Toh Wei Soong is the biggest winner at the SNPC’s Athlete Achievement Awards after his three-gold haul at the Asean Para Games earned him $15,000. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The top recipient at the ceremony was swimmer Toh Wei Soong, who took home $15,000 for his three-gold haul at the APG.

“To me, (this award) means that there’s ever-growing recognition for para sports in Singapore, and the effort across so many years that all these athletes put into training and competing at the highest level is celebrated.

“It is a great honour to be here and to be part of this movement and to see the sport grow.”

He added: “This money will go to paying the rent... it is also important for me to expand other areas of my life beyond just sport, and one of it is finding my independence as a person, such as moving in with my partner.”

The 27-year-old is gunning for gold at the Commonwealth Games in July, having previously won a silver and bronze. He is also looking to retain his titles at the Asian Para Games, where he won three golds at the last edition in Hangzhou in 2023. Toh also snagged a silver.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, who was the guest of honour, hailed the athletes for their inspirational effort.

“Every one of our athletes is a champion because you have overcome many challenges and made many sacrifices to be able to compete at the elite level,” he said.

“You push boundaries, break new ground and inspire all of us to become a better version of ourselves.”