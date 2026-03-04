Record pre-sale for 2027 World Cup as 750,000 tickets are snapped up

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SYDNEY, March 4 - More than 750,000 tickets for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia were snapped up by fans from 135 countries in the pre-sale phase with organisers claiming it as a record for the initial stage of allocation.

Next year's World Cup will be the first with 24 teams and 2.5 million tickets for the 52 matches will go on sale before the tournament starts on October 1, 2027.

"The strong demand in every host city and across the globe demonstrates the appetite for a truly international celebration of rugby," said tournament managing director Chris Stanley.

"With the presale now closed, fans are encouraged to register ahead of the application phase in May so they don't miss out..."

The next phase of sales opens on May 19. REUTERS