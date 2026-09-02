Record EPL transfers signal growing gap between the haves and the have-nots

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France’s Bradley Barcola scored three goals for France during the World Cup in North America. He joined Liverpool for a fee of £123 million (S$211.3 million) from Paris Saint-Germain.

It seems lately that every year, these articles start with the same headline: highest-ever spending and the English Premier League (EPL) dominates the European window again because of television money.

Realistically, neither of those facts will change in this window or any time soon, but it still feels like this 2026 summer transfer window will be a watershed moment for the football industry.

The usual statistics that boggle the mind apply again this window: EPL teams once again set a new window record in spending £3.46 billion (S$6 billion). Just five years ago, the summer window saw a spend of £1.13 billion.

Even teams like Coventry City and Ipswich Town can now spend more than traditional European giants, with Ipswich in particular following the model so successfully demonstrated by Sunderland last year, as the Portman Road club signed 14 players for nearly £200 million.

Ipswich spent more than Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain this window. In total, 11 EPL teams set new transfer records this summer, and that does not include Liverpool, who still made the eye-watering £123 million purchase of Bradley Barcola from PSG.

But behind the statistics, two key trends underpinned the window.

Firstly, the “Big Six” exerted the spending power granted by their commercial dominance as the £100-million and £50-million thresholds became more frequent markers for even above-average players.

Before this window, the number of players transferred to an EPL team for over £100 million could be counted on just six fingers and across just four teams – Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Enzo Fernandez, Jack Grealish, Moses Caicedo and Declan Rice. Now you can add to that list Barcola, Morgan Rogers, Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson and Fernandez (again), with Tottenham Hotspur the fifth member from the “Big Six” joining the club.

Tottenham – despite finishing 17th two seasons in a row – showed that the Daniel Levy years of thriftiness and commercial investment did not go to waste (on paper, anyway) by smashing their previous transfer record three times in one window. Somehow Spurs managed to have a net spend of £170 million despite having sales of £170 million and five of their 10 new arrivals being free transfers or loans.

Even below the £100-million mark, there were plenty of players going for fees of more than £50 million that surely would not have commanded that in prior windows – Savinho, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke (all Spurs); Ayyoub Bouaddi, Iliman Ndiaye (Manchester City); Bruno Guimaraes, Ezri Konsa (Arsenal); Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos (Manchester United); Maxence Lacroix (Chelsea); Luka Vuskovic (Brighton & Hove Albion); Jeremy Jacquet (Liverpool); Nico Gonzalez, Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Newcastle United); and Liam Delap (Nottingham Forest); were all major deals.

Contrast this with Europe, where only two transfers were done for fees over £60 million by teams outside England – Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Yan Diomande to Real Madrid.

The second defining issue has been the challenge of teams outside the “Big Six” struggling to comply with the financial rules as the EPL shifted from the profit and sustainability rules (PSR) to the new squad cost ratio (SCR) and sustainability and systemic resilience (SSR) rules.

Even recently, successful teams like Aston Villa and Newcastle discovered that building a consistent challenge is difficult when the “Big Six” come calling and a club needs money just to balance the books.

Newcastle, coming off an underwhelming season, lost their manager and several of their biggest names, including Guimaraes, Tonali and Gordon.

Meanwhile, Villa – the new Europa League champions and seemingly in the title hunt just eight months ago – lost the spine of their team to Chelsea, Arsenal, United, PSG and Saudi Arabian clubs. Even teams with rich owners struggle to match the commercial power of the “Big Six” and sustain a long-term challenge to their hegemony.

It is always tempting to predict winners and losers of these windows and these predictions are rarely right. But one prediction can be safely made – the impact of this summer will be felt across many windows ahead as fees continue to rise and the gap between the haves and the have-nots continues to grow.