Record-breaking Louis just getting started

Marc Louis continued his upward trajectory by smashing the Singapore Under-20 record for the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.77 seconds at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi yesterday.

The 19-year-old's effort in the heats in Kenya eclipsed the 14.03sec mark that Chong Wei Guan set at the International Association of Athletics Federations U-20 Championships in 2018.

Louis advanced to the semi-finals, but his 13.83sec saw him finish in 11th place and miss the final.

France's Sasha Zhoya led the list of eight finalists with an U-20 world record of 12.93sec, while the Czech Republic's Stepan Schubert took the last spot in today's final with his 13.63sec effort.

Louis has improved steadily over the past few years, notching major milestones such as becoming Singapore's first Asian youth champion in the 400m hurdles and claiming the 110m hurdles national U-18 record.

His coach Benber Yu was proud of his charge's performance in Nairobi and felt that the teenager had exceeded expectations as the target set for him had been 13.8sec.

Louis had previously gone under the U-20 national record, clocking 13.91sec last year, but it was not recognised as it was achieved at an exhibition race.

Yu said Louis could have gone faster in the semi-finals had he not clipped the second hurdle.

The 40-year-old said: "Marc did a wonderful job by breaking the old U-20 record twice.

"After the race, we both agreed that this is just the beginning and we will have to keep working hard to keep the momentum going."

For now, Yu hopes that the teenager, who is also a sprinter, will take the chance to relax, saying: "Now's the chance for him to enjoy the next few days before he comes back to serve his quarantine.

"Then, we can start looking back and discussing more about the things he's learnt from the competition."