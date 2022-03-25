Reckless driving charge for McGregor

Updated
Published
4 min ago

DUBLIN • Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-weight champion Conor McGregor was arrested for "alleged road traffic violations" in Dublin, his spokesman said yesterday.

"Mr McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by gardai (Irish police) for alleged road traffic violations," an e-mail statement read.

"He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station."

The Irish Independent said McGregor's car, a Bentley Continental GT, was seized following his arrest on Tuesday evening but has since been returned to him.

McGregor was taken to a police station where he was later charged with dangerous driving and released on bail, the report added, and the 33-year-old will appear before a district court next month.

He has not fought since losing to American Dustin Poirier last July, a fight which saw him break his leg.

Welterweight Jorge Masvidal has also been charged with felony battery after he allegedly was involved in an altercation with fellow UFC fighter Colby Covington - who reportedly lost a tooth - outside a Miami Beach restaurant on Monday night.

The duo have had a long-running beef, with Covington beating fellow American Masvidal by unanimous decision on March 5 at UFC 272.

