Ready for flying victory

RACE 1 (1,000M)

9 Vento clearly has ability on his workouts. The booking of Zac Purton enhances his debut chances.

10 Dragon Baby won well on debut over this course and distance last term. He looks like he is slowly returning to form.

2 Flying Dragon has done well in his two starts in Hong Kong. Expect further improvement.

3 Eight Trigrams did not do badly in three starts this term.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

11 London Luckystar has proven his worth on the dirt previously. He slots in light.

7 Fairy Floss loves the dirt. Do not discount him, albeit with a bit more weight to carry.

3 Hang's Decision rocketed home last start. Expect a strong finish.

4 Solar Power can find the front and play catch me if you can.

RACE 3 (2,000M)

7 Flying Mighty has been competitive up in grade. The step-up to 2,000m looks ideal.

2 Ezra rarely runs a bad race. His consistency holds him in good stead.

4 Joyful Heart did well last start over this course and distance when missing by half a length.

10 Red Elysees is capable in this grade. Do not discount.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

6 This Is Charisma was blocked for a run in the straight last start. That cost him the race. He is the one to beat with the extra 150m.

3 Success Allstars is returning with no trials under his belt. He is a two-time winner from his last three starts.

8 Diamond Star closed in strongly last time. He deserves another chance as he gets up in distance.

4 Jimmu mixes his form but he has been assigned Joao Moreira.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 Pins Prince looked sound in his workouts for his debut.

2 Good News has ability and appears capable of another step forward.

4 Pegasus Glory should improve second-up.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

2 Flying Victory looks ready to peak. He ran well last start to finish third. The two-time winner shapes up as the one to beat.

10 Millennium Falcon closed in nicely last start for fourth. A first win is very close. The only query is the awkward gate.

3 Viva Hunter has drawn well and was a strong winner three starts ago. He can bounce back.

13 Best For You is a solid operator. He can figure.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

6 Lucky Express appears well handicapped. He slots right in the middle of this first-up test following a solid campaign last term.

9 Fantastic Treasure is a super talent. Having the benefit of one run this term, he has an excellent chance to take this.

4 Excellent Proposal has a good turn of foot. Do not discount.

1 Buddies can roll forward and give them something to run down.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

5 Ultra Express, a three-time winner from 10 starts, looks capable of enhancing that record further with Moreira on.

4 True Legend is a consistent sort. He will run close to the speed and test this bunch at the finish.

2 Elite Patch was solid when fourth last start. He usually takes a few runs to get going. He is worth each-way.

9 Skyey Supreme will get his chance in the lead.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

2 The Golden Scenery finished second to the unbeaten Master Eight last time. That form bodes well for this contest.

5 War Weapon has looked solid in his trials and this appears to be a very good starting point for him.

1 Packing Victory is on the cusp of a Class 2 berth. Unbeaten in three starts, he will be giving weight all round.

8 Birdsville has shown some early speed. Next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 Amazing One Plus is making a favourable return to Class 3. He also has race fitness and the inside draw.

9 Master Hero just has to defy the wide draw to be a player. Expect an on-pace effort with Moreira engaged.

10 Sauvestre is open to further improvement after finishing a game third last start.

2 Cobhfield has shown plenty of ability early on. Expect a solid first-up effort.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club