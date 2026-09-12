‘Reach for the skies’ - para-sprinter James Ang aims high at Asian Para Games

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James Ang will lead the Singapore contingent out at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Asian Para Games, which take place from Oct 18 to 24.

SINGAPORE – A chase for history awaits Singaporean para-sprinter James Ang when he returns to the Asian Para Games in Japan in October, with the 25-year-old bidding to become the first local runner to finish on the podium.

In his Games debut in Hangzhou in 2023, he missed out on the medals after placing fourth and fifth respectively in the men’s 400m and 100m T13 events.

This time, he returns to the regional stage as Team Singapore’s flagbearer, leading a 20-strong contingent competing across nine sports – para-archery, para-athletics, para-badminton, boccia, para-cycling (road), para-judo, para-swimming, shooting para sport and para-table tennis.

The 2026 edition will be held in Aichi and Nagoya from Oct 18 to 24.

Speaking to media at the flag presentation at Gardens by the Bay on Sept 12, Ang said: “I did run pretty well (in Hangzhou) and that was probably the best I could muster at the time. And now, you reach for the skies right?

“Having grown three years older, my discipline when it comes to competition preparation, whether that’s leading to or during the Games has improved quite a lot, and just the composure on race day.”

Ang, who clinched the 400m T12 silver at the Asean Para Games in January, added: “I’m hoping that everything that I’ve worked on – training, race day strategy and all that comes together on the day itself.”

Off the track, things are also different for the para-athlete, who has Stargardt’s macular dystrophy, a genetic condition that causes progressive vision loss.

At the previous Games, he was reading law at the Singapore Management University. He graduated in June 2025 and passed the bar six months later.

Since February, he has been balancing training and competition while working as a part-time paralegal.

“It’s always something that forces you to manage your time better. Back then I had school, now I have work and it’s good because it makes you make full use of your time,” said Ang, who will be competing in the 400m T13 event in Japan.

“If it was the other way round where I didn’t have anything else other than track, I’d also be a bit bored so I’m quite happy to balance it both.”

(From left) Singapore National Paralympic Council president Teo-Koh Sock Miang; Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo; Team Singapore chef de mission for the 2026 Asian Para Games Low See Lien; Singapore flagbearer James Ang at the Team Singapore Flag Presentation Ceremony for the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Sept 12. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Overseeing the local contingent in Japan is chef de mission Low See Lien, who is also a vice-president of the Singapore National Paralympic Council.

He previously served in the same role at the Asean Para Games in Solo, Indonesia in 2022.

At the last Asiad in 2023, the Republic’s contingent of 31 athletes achieved a record haul of three golds, three silvers and two bronzes to place 17th out of 43 countries and territories in the medal table.

All three golds were won by swimmer Toh Wei Soong, who brought his tally at the continental meet to five golds, a silver and a bronze.

Toh, 28, will be aiming to grow his collection of medals in his fourth outing at the Asian Para Games.

Also competing in Japan are boccia players Aloysius Gan and Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha, who recently became Singapore’s first gold medallists at the World Boccia Championships.

Just over a week ago, the duo clinched the BC3 pairs title at the Olympic Park Gymnastics Arena in South Korea.

Compatriot Jeralyn Tan, a Paralympic silver medallist, also bagged the BC1 female individual bronze.

Also among the Team Singapore contingent are two familiar faces: Boccia player Jovin Tan and para-shooter Theresa Goh. While they are making appearances in new sports at the Games, the duo have extensive experience from their previous careers in sailing and swimming respectively.

Para-cyclist Nur Amsyar Abdemanaf, who is among the six debutants in Japan, is excited to compete in his biggest Games yet.

Born with spina bifida, a congenital condition resulting in the incomplete development of the spinal cord, Amsyar picked up the sport when he was nine after his mother came across an article about para-cycling.

Drawn to the speed and the feeling of the wind on his face, Amsyar was immediately hooked on the sport.

The 22-year-old Republic Polytechnic student said: “I’m looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere of a major multi-sport Games for the first time and compete against some of the best para-cyclists in Asia.

“I hope to learn as much as possible from the competition, the other athletes and the overall major Games environment.”