Rassie Erasmus to coach South Africa at start of new Rugby World Cup cycle

CAPE TOWN – Rassie Erasmus is to return as coach of South Africa for the foreseeable future, he confirmed to local media on Sunday, reprising the position he held when the side lifted the World Cup in 2019.

Jacques Nienaber guided the Springboks to their second successive World Cup triumph in October, but had announced in April that he would be taking a new role at Irish side Leinster after the tournament in France.

Assistant coach Felix Jones, meanwhile, will be joining Steve Borthwick’s England set-up.

Besides lifting the World Cup as coach in 2019, Erasmus is also South Africa’s director of rugby. His influence, however, was never far from the team as the Springboks claimed a record fourth World Cup title, clinched with a 12-11 victory over New Zealand in the Oct 28 final.

South African newspaper Rapport said the former flanker has confirmed he will take over Nienaber’s duties with a view to challenging for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup triumph in 2027, when two-time champions Australia will stage the showpiece competition.

He also discussed his concerns over depth at lock and hooker for 2027 when South Africa go for a potential three-peat.

Centurion lock Eben Etzebeth, who has been the Boks’ enforcer over the past decade, will turn 36 during the 2027 tournament, while the Munster duo of Jean Kleyn (34 in 2027) and R.G. Snyman (32) will both also be in their 30s, as will Franco Mostert (36).

“Eben is so athletic, but I don’t know if he still has a World Cup in him. We may also be a bit thin at hooker,” said the 50-year-old Erasmus.

Bongi Mbonambi, who started the 2019 and 2023 World Cup finals, will be 36, while Malcolm Marx will be 33.

Erasmus namechecked Stormers wunderkind Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sharks playmaker Curwin Bosch as players who could offer competition at fly-half going forward, along with Manie Libbok.

While Erasmus, who is revered in South Africa for his innovation, tactical acumen and ability to get the best out of the players at his disposal, is expected to solve these conundrums, he has also courted controversy at times.

His video critique of Australian referee Nic Berry after losing the first Test in the 2021 series against the British & Irish Lions earned him a ban from World Rugby.

Erasmus has also come under fire for social media posts criticising opponents.

What is not in question, however, is his ability to galvanise the Springboks on and off the pitch when it matters most.

“Where Rassie is very good is looking at the cause of the problem and saying, ‘this is what we need to fix’,” former assistant coach Matt Proudfoot told Sport24.

“He is driven by that process; he never sleeps looking for that advantage.

“Rassie has a unique ability to see what is at the core of the matter, what is the one thing that is going to make a difference.”

Assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids, as well as scrum coach Daan Human, are expected to remain in their roles along with head of athletic performance Andy Edwards. REUTERS