Rallying-Toyota's Pajari heading for victory in Estonia

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July 18 - Toyota's Sami Pajari was heading for his first World Rally Championship (WRC) win after finishing Saturday's penultimate leg of Rally Estonia with a 25-second lead over teammate Oliver Solberg.

Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was in third place, the order unchanged from Friday.

"It’s not easy, it’s never meant to be easy, but still we are somehow quite comfortable with the lead," said Pajari.

The Finn started the day with a 14.7-second advantage over his Swedish rival and extended that with two immediate stage wins adding to Friday's seven in a row.

Solberg won 10, 11 and 16 but Pajari also won stages 12, 13 and 14.

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was in fourth place, a mere 1.9 seconds behind Frenchman Fourmaux with two stages remaining on Sunday, after winning stage 15.

Toyota's reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier was in fifth place, 30.1 seconds ahead of championship-leading teammate Elfyn Evans in sixth.

"With a slightly better road position than yesterday, we had a good feeling behind the wheel and were able to gain back some positions, which was the main target," said Welshman Evans.

"We then used the afternoon to experiment with a few different setups, which maybe didn’t go in the direction that we had hoped, but at least we have a solid base to fall back on for tomorrow." REUTERS