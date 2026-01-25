Rallying-Solberg wins Monte Carlo opener in Toyota podium sweep

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 25 - Sweden's Oliver Solberg won the Monte Carlo Rally on Sunday as Toyota started the season with a one-two-three finish in the principality.

The 24-year-old son of Norway's 2003 world champion Petter also became the youngest winner of the event in the championship era.

Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans finished 51.8 seconds behind while Sebastien Ogier, the reigning nine-times world champion and a 10-times Monte Carlo winner, was third, a minute and 10 seconds further behind.

"This was the most difficult rally I've done in my life. It's my first rally on Tarmac in the car and here we are, winning the thing," said Solberg. REUTERS