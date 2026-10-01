Rallying-Solberg off to a flying start in Sardinia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Oct 1 - World championship contender Oliver Solberg won the opening stage of the decisive season-ending rally in Sardinia on Thursday to get his title bid off to a flying start.

The Swede, third overall in the championship standings and one of three Toyota drivers chasing a first world crown, set the pace in the 2.08km side-by-side Ittiri Arena stage with a time of two minutes and 1.4 seconds.

That was 0.8 seconds quicker than reigning nine-time champion and teammate Sebastien Ogier, who is out of contention. Championship leader Elfyn Evans, also with Toyota, was third and 1.1 seconds behind Solberg.

There are 35 points to be won this weekend and Welshman Evans is 17 clear of Finland's Sami Pajari and 21 ahead of Solberg.

Pajari was fourth fastest on Thursday and 1.5 seconds behind Solberg.

"I'm feeling alright at the moment," said Evans, who will be first on the road in Friday's first full leg and in a sweeping role that is likely to favour his rivals on the island's gravel roads.

"I would say I'm looking forward to it, but I think tomorrow will be tough."

There are six stages consisting of two morning and afternoon loops on Friday. REUTERS