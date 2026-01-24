Straitstimes.com header logo

Rallying-Solberg leads Toyota 1-2-3 in Monte Carlo

Jan 23 - Sweden's Oliver Solberg led a Toyota one-two-three after the second day of the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Friday.

Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans was in second place with nine-times world champion and record 10-times Monte Carlo winner Sebastien Ogier completing the top three and close behind.

Solberg, the son of 2003 world champion Petter, led Evans by one minute and 08.4 seconds after nine stages in the mountains north of the Mediterranean principality.

Ogier was a further 6.5 seconds adrift.

"I just wanted to get through this one, there's so much happening," Solberg said after safely negotiating his way through the day's final stage. "It was clean, I'm through, I extended my lead today so it's been a fantastic day."

Saturday features four more stages with the rally finishing on Sunday. REUTERS

