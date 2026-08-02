Rallying-Pajari takes home win in Finland

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Aug 2 - Toyota's Sami Pajari secured a home win in Finland on Sunday for his second successive World Rally Championship victory.

Two weeks after a breakthrough first career WRC win in Estonia, Pajari and co-driver Marko Salminen finished 26.7 seconds ahead of teammate Oliver Solberg.

It was also the 200th WRC win by a Finnish driver, coming in the 75th edition of an event that started out as the 1,000 Lakes Rally in 1951.

"It was a big thing to take the win in Estonia, but a home win is always something special," said Pajari, who inherited the lead on Saturday when teammate and reigning champion Sebastien Ogier crashed out.

Championship leader Elfyn Evans completed a podium sweep for Toyota, whose team is headquartered in the central Finnish city of Jyvaskyla that hosts the rally.

The Welshman extended his overall lead after 10 of 14 rounds to 30 points over Pajari, who moved up to second with Japan's Takamoto Katsuta dropping to third and 41 points behind Evans. REUTERS