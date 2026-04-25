Rallying-Ogier leads as Toyota fill top five places in Canary Islands

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April 24 - Sebastien Ogier took the lead from Japanese teammate Takamoto Katsuta in Spain's Rally Islas Canarias on Friday as Toyota filled the top five places.

France's reigning world champion led Oliver Solberg by 6.6 seconds after five of the day's seven stages, with Sami Pajari a further 4.8 adrift.

Katsuta, winner of the last two rounds and the first Japanese to lead the championship, won Thursday's short super-special but dropped to fifth and 21 seconds off the lead with Elfyn Evans in fourth.

The best of the non-Toyota drivers was Dani Sordo for Hyundai in sixth.

“The Toyotas are having great pace compared to the others and there is still some little room for improvement," commented Ogier after the first loop of stages.

"We have quite a strong driver lineup and there are five with the top car which means the competition is tough. If you relax a little bit straight away you can be in P5 so that is why we all try our best.”

Stage three of the rally was cancelled so that more than 100 illegally parked spectator vehicles could be safely removed. REUTERS