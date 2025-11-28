Rallying-Ogier ahead of Evans in title chase as Fourmaux leads in Saudi

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux led the season-ending Saudi Arabian Rally after the first leg on Thursday as Toyota's Sebastien Ogier edged ahead of teammate Elfyn Evans in the title chase.

Frenchman Ogier, who can equal compatriot Sebastien Loeb's record nine championships, was in seventh place with Finnish teammate Kalle Rovanpera eighth and Welshman Evans ninth on a tough opening day for the three fighting for the crown.

Evans leads Ogier by three points in the standings and is bidding to become the first British world rally champion since Richard Burns in 2001.

Rovanpera, 24 points off the lead, is hoping to add a third world title to his name before leaving rallying for a new start in single-seater circuit racing.

"It's been a challenging day like we expected," said Ogier, who suffered as an earlier starter on the two loops of mountain and desert stages around host city Jeddah.

"Maybe we can't see it in our overall position but I think we did a really good job today. I don't think there was anything more we could do in our position. The main target is to be in front of Elfyn and Kalle but the gaps are still small."

Rovanpera suffered tyre damage in stage four and lost some 40 seconds but got back in front of Evans, who started first on the road and acting as a sweeper, on the day's last gravel stage.

"This morning I was too conservative on the first stage and a bit disappointed to give away so much time," said Evans. "After that the cleaning effect was more dramatic on the next two stages, and it felt like my pace wasn't so bad compared to Seb just behind.

"It's tough to know how well you're driving when the road is evolving so fast."

Toyota's Sami Pajari was in second place and Ford's Martins Sesks third with Hyundai's Ott Tanak fourth.

Saudi Arabia is a new addition to the calendar and the first world championship round in the Middle East since Jordan in 2011. It ends on Saturday. REUTERS