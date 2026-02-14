Takamoto Katsuta leads Toyota 1-2-3 in Rally Sweden after c’ship leader Oliver Solberg hits snowbank

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Japanese Takamoto Katsuta and Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 during Rally Sweden, round two of the FIA World Rally Championship, in Umea on Feb 13, 2026.

Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta led a Toyota one-two-three after the first full day of Rally Sweden on Feb 13, while championship leader Oliver Solberg slid into a snowbank in his home event.

He was ahead of teammate Elfyn Evans by 2.8 seconds after eight stages on the snowy roads around Umea, with Finland’s Sami Pajari third and 22.2 seconds off the lead.

The rally is the second round of the world championship, which Swede Solberg leads after winning last month’s Monte Carlo opener .

Solberg went off on stage three, losing more than 30 seconds.

“I went off the road, there was so much snow everywhere. I completely underestimated how difficult it would be to be first on the road,” said the son of Norway’s 2003 world champion Petter.

Evans then took over at the front but Katsuta took chunks out of the Welshman’s 14.5-second lead and beat him in the day’s last four stages to go ahead.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi was in fourth place with teammate Adrien Fourmaux fifth and Solberg sixth.

Feb 14 features a further seven stages. REUTERS