Rallying-Evans leads Toyota quartet into final day in snowy Sweden

Elfyn Evans, Great Britain, with co-driver Scott Martin Great Britain, compete in their Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 during Rally Sweden, the second round of the FIA World Rally Championship in Umea, Sweden, February, 14, 2026. TT News Agency/Peo Moller/via REUTERS

Feb 14 - Elfyn Evans retook the lead in Rally Sweden on Saturday to lead a Toyota quartet into the final day.

The Welshman had started the penultimate leg 2.8 seconds behind teammate Takamoto Katsuta and ended it 13.3 clear of the Japanese driver.

Finland's Sami Pajari remained in third place, 25.4 seconds off the lead, with Sweden's championship leader Oliver Solberg fourth and 58.4 behind Evans.

"It’s been a good day for us overall. In the morning we were strong and that’s when we were able to make the biggest gains. This afternoon was a bit more mixed," said Evans.

"Tomorrow can still be quite a challenging day: the longer stage we do twice is a tough one and it’s been reversed for this year. The gaps are still small, so I’m sure it’s going to be a good fight.”

Solberg, winner of the Monte Carlo season-opener, moved up two places through the loop of three snowy forest stages in the morning and afternoon.

Katsuta said he struggled for grip in the morning, losing some time, but was able to manage the tyres in the afternoon.

Finland's Esapekka Lappi was in fifth place for Hyundai with teammates Adrien Fourmaux and Thierry Neuville sixth and seventh.

Neuville was fastest on the final stage.

"I pushed hard with the setup today, we tried lots of different adjustments," said the Belgian. "I forgot to send my wife flowers for Valentine’s Day, so I told her I would at least set a fastest time, so there was extra pressure." REUTERS