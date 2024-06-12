Raising an Olympian in Singapore

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.

The Olympics is just around the corner and come July, several Team Singapore athletes will fly the flag for the Republic in Paris. Two of them, kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder and Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen will make their Olympics debut.

Beyond their individual hustle to get to sports’ grandest stage, Maeder and Chen’s journey to the Olympics has been helped by the relentless support of their family too.