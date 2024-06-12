Hard Tackle Podcast

Raising an Olympian in Singapore

(From left) Parents of kayaker Stephenie Chen, Michael Chen and Sarah-Yvonne, ST Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan, parents of kitefoiler Maximilian Maedar, Hwee Keng and Valentin Maeder. ST PHOTO: EDEN SOH
Deepanraj Ganesan
Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 06:00 PM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 06:00 PM

Synopsis: The Straits Times tackles the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month. 

The Olympics is just around the corner and come July, several Team Singapore athletes will fly the flag for the Republic in Paris. Two of them, kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder and Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen will make their Olympics debut. 

Beyond their individual hustle to get to sports’ grandest stage, Maeder and Chen’s journey to the Olympics has been helped by the relentless support of their family too. 

In this episode, Maximilian’s parents Valentin Maeder and Hwee Keng and Michael Chen and Sarah-Yvonne, parents of Stephenie, join us to talk about how they have supported their children’s aspirations. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:00 Did Maximilian Maeder and Stephenie Chen’s parents have sporting backgrounds that influenced their kids?  

13:10 Is there a point in which parents build a roadmap to sporting success?  

17:40 Why is there a need to trust the experts and coaches as opposed to intervening? 

21:12 Making sacrifices for your children when they pursue sports 

26:28 Why parents should be a safe space for their children who pursue sports 

35:00 Reacting to naysayers who say there is no future in sports

Read: https://str.sg/DMK2

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Eden Soh and Amirul Karim 

Edited by: Amirul Karim 

---

