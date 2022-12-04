Rainy start but StanChart S’pore Marathon returns with tens of thousands hitting streets

SINGAPORE – A heavy downpour delayed the start of the 2022 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon’s (SCSM) half- and full-marathons by an hour on Sunday, but tens of thousands of runners remained in high spirits as the event returned in its full format for the first time since 2019.

A light drizzle 10 mins before the original 4.30am flag-off got progressively heavier, forcing organisers to push the start back by an hour. It was relief for runners who cheered when the emcees finally announced that the races would flag off at 5.30am.

The men’s race was a tight contest, with two seconds separating the top three. Kenya’s Ezekiel Omullo breasted the tape at The Float @ Marina Bay in 2hr 20 min 20sec, a second ahead of compatriots Anderson Seroi (2:20:21) and Paul Eyanae (2:20:22).

It was similarly an all-Kenyan podiun finish in the women’s race. Esther Macharia was first, winning in 2:45:09, ahead of Peninah Kigen (2:47:06) and Edinah Mutahi (2:47:09).

The 2022 SCSM saw close to 40,000 runners across four race categories – 5km, 10km, 21.1km and 42.195km – hit the streets in the Marina Bay area. The 2019 edition of the event drew more than 50,000 participants.

The SCSM was cancelled in 2020 and returned in a hybrid format in 2021, with the half- and full-marathons offered only in a virtual format as part of the SCSM’s Virtual Race Grand Finale.