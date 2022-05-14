Rain will help classy Beluga

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 Little Player mixes his form but is tracking towards his first win. With the good draw and the right run, he should be able to make his presence felt, as he has had more than enough time to acclimatise in Hong Kong.

8 Alloy Star is back down to his winning mark. He warrants respect with the strong booking of Zac Purton.

11 Vector is showing signs of improvement. He has claims, especially if he can take another step forward.

3 Universal Crown is next best.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

6 Casa Legend caught the eye last time with a close-up fourth. He made up a stack of ground that day and is expected to take another step forward.

5 Dragon Pride has enjoyed a meteoric rise this term, with four wins from seven starts. His best has him figuring again, especially with Purton aboard.

1 Free Foal is after back-to-back wins. He is racing well and just needs to defy the hefty impost. 2 Beauty Spirit is relishing this grade. He gets his chance.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

1 Beluga has the class edge. He is favoured if the rain in Hong Kong persists.

7 Charity Grace has hit a purple patch and looks well placed to go back-to-back. He appears to be holding his condition well following his latest win. With the light weight, he is a big threat.

6 Running Glory is a four-time winner from his last five starts. This is another step forward which he looks capable of taking.

5 Beauty Fit can turn his form around.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

1 Amigos Giggle is better than his record suggests. He has been a tricky customer to catch all season but he gets an opportunity in Class 5.

2 Ernest Feeling has done well without winning. He has had his chances and gone close. He, too, is favoured with the step-down in grade.

8 Mission Smart is closing in on his first win. He has gone well these past few runs, especially when missing by a narrow margin under Joao Moreira last time.

5 Treasure Of Field has drawn well and gets his chance.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

9 Touch Faith is chasing back-to-back wins. He is better in the grade below. Still, his latest effort was nothing short of impressive. A repeat of that performance will see him prove hard to catch.

4 Jazz Steed did well to finish third on the dirt last time. Drawn well, he remains a threat.

7 Fiery Diamond is racing well. Wide gates tend to be not much of a disadvantage on the dirt and his pairing with Purton commands respect.

10 Team Goodluck slots in light. He is a winner already this term.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

8 Sunshine Legendary did well on debut down the straight under Purton. He was well supported that day and clearly has a bit of early ability. He has trialled well since and is the one to beat.

9 Fighting Star gets in light from a good gate, after finishing a close-up second last time. He has claims.

4 Woodfire Bro can bounce back after struggling in his last start.

11 Brave Dreams gets in light. He looks as though he is taking all the right steps forward.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

4 Circuit Mighty is coming to hand with time. He gets his chance from Gate 1, which should allow Alfie Chan to find the front with relative ease. He could take catching in a tricky contest.

12 Vitralite is much better than his record suggests. He put in a solid trial at Happy Valley and it would not surprise to see him take that to the race.

1 Fun N Glory just needs to offset the wide draw to be a factor. He won well two starts ago.

3 Seaweed Fortune is progressing. A winner four starts back, he should be there at the finish.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

6 Everyone's Victory is in his career-best form. He can do no wrong, with two wins and six top-two finishes from his last seven runs. Expect he steps out a deserving favourite.

5 Harmony Spirit mixes his form but is racing well. The in-form South African Lyle Hewitson is a positive booking.

1 Sunny Boy has the class edge. He can find the front and run this group along.

4 Joyful Win is holding his condition, following his last-start third. He has drawn favourably for this assignment.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

7 Super Ten is after back-to-back wins, after a strong success last time from the front. Expect he rolls forward and, with luck, gets his chance to kick on.

1 Sauvestre has the class and is holding his condition. Purton hops back up and he gets his chance.

2 Setanta has done well in Hong Kong. He is on the steady improve and Gate 1 should afford him the perfect run throughout.

4 Master Hero is consistent. His reliability holds him in good stead.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

11 War Weapon is progressing. He is better than his record suggests. If he finds his best, he might be able to overhaul this group. He displayed plenty of ability in his early career. He looks like a value proposition to recapture that.

2 Flying Season has hit form with two wins from four starts. He has the class.

4 Solid Impact continues to progress towards his first win. Purton is a strong booking.

1 California Concord, a winner five starts back, is next best.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club