Rain In Holland has eyes on the Triple Tiara

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) SEA OF GALILEE seems to be improving but finished behind (1) FORWARD SPELL earlier. They should go close. (11) FREE WYLIE and (5) ALABASTER could get involved. (2) VENGEANCE FOREVER can improve with the extra distance.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) IRISH TRACTOR beat (3) WILLOW EXPRESS (1kg better off) by a head. (4) NOBLE STRIKER (1.5kg better off) was 11/2 away and (11) CITY BY THE SEA (2kg better off) nearly two lengths further back. They could finish close again. (1) TIERRA DEL FUEGO has the class but needs to be covered for as long as possible.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) BOHICA finished about 31/2 lengths ahead of (5) TRUE TO LIFE in a Cape feature in January. But True To Life is 4kg better off and could have her revenge. (4) WINTER STORIES could have a say if covered early. (2) MR FLOOD disappointed last time but could get back on track. (3) EDEN ROC will be chasing them down in the latter stages.

RACE 4 (1,100M)

(5) MUFASA sported blinkers last time and improved to finish second. But he returned making breathing noises. He can be given another chance. Stablemate (2) MASTER ARCHIE never kicked last time but is capable of better. (3) SOUND OF WARNING ran below form in the Cape last time. Also warrants another chance. (1) ALESIAN CHIEF never got into it last time but is more than capable. (8) CLEAVER GREENE was thrown in the deep end last time but performed well. He is in with a chance.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Cape visitor (1) KOMMET DIEDING is on route to the big one of the season, the Premier's Champions Challenge. He is obviously a bit underdone but will be a crowd-puller. (2) AL MUTHANA is a lot fitter and could take advantage. He is 1kg worse off with (3) MK'S PRIDE but MK's Pride could be found wanting late over the extra distance. (4) BINGWA should be cherry-ripe and could make the tierce.

RACE 6 (2,450M)

(1) RAIN IN HOLLAND will be a firm favourite to capture the Grade 2 Wilgersbosdrift SA Oaks over 2,450m. She can enter the record books by securing the Triple Tiara. The battle for minor money should be among (6) QUIET REBELLION, (5) EVENING PRIMROSE, (2) CLAFOUTIS, (4) PRINCESS KESH and (3) ETERNITY RING.

RACE 7 (2,450M)

The Grade 1 World Sports Betting SA Derby over 2,450m has recent SA Classic winner (1) RED SAXON looking to stay the extra 650m and secure the title. (5) LITIGATION and (7) LONDON ROADS will relish the distance and could get into the fight for honours. (2) ARAGOSTA disappointed last time but deserves another chance. (3) PLATINUM SKY and (4) ZEUS appear on form.

RACE 8 (2,850M)

(3) NEBRAAS has come on well in time to add the Grade 3 Caradoc Gold Cup over 2,850m to his staying features successes. He should be hard to oppose. The biggest threat should come from (8) MASAAKEN, who is shouldering 8kg lighter and won her only try over this course and distance. (4) GREEN HAZE, who is running well, (5) SMOKING HOT, (6) BLACK THORN and (7) BARAK could claim the minor money.