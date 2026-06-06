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Rahul, Sudharsan half-centuries power India to 209-2 at tea v Afghanistan

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June 6 - KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan both scored half-centuries as India reached 209-2 at tea on the opening day of their one-off test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Saturday.

• The hosts won the toss and opted to bat, before losing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the morning session.

• Rahul, who rode a stroke of luck earlier on the opening day, appeared much more at ease after lunch and coasted to his 21st half-century in the longest format, notching an unbeaten 81 off 137 balls.

• Sudharsan, who broke into the test team last year, brought up his third test 50 just two overs later in style with back-to-back boundaries.

• The pair combined for a partnership of 139 runs before Mohammad Saleem got his second wicket of the day, getting Sudharsan out for 81 with a delivery that induced an edge behind.

• India captain Shubman Gill was batting on 20 alongside Rahul at the end of the second session. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.