Rahmat Shah named Afghanistan's test and ODI captain

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NEW DELHI, July 22 - Middle-order batter Rahmat Shah has been appointed captain of Afghanistan's test and one-day international squads, the country's cricket board announced on Wednesday.

The change in leadership comes after Hashmatullah Shahidi stepped down on Tuesday, ending a five-year stint during which Afghanistan finished sixth at the 2023 World Cup defeating former champions England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board appreciates Hashmatullah Shahidi's valuable service, dedication, and leadership during his tenure as captain and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours," the board said in a statement.

"With extensive experience in international cricket, leadership, and the team's overall structure, Rahmat Shah is well positioned to take on this important responsibility."

Rahmat, who has served as Shahidi's deputy since 2021, will begin his captaincy with a five-match ODI series in Ireland next month. REUTERS