Raging Blizzard’s time to Rise

Race 1 (1,200m)

12 Rising World has looked okay at the trials ahead of his debut and the booking of Zac Purton catches the eye. Barrier 10 is not ideal first-up, but in a shallow race he looks to have enough ability to measure up straightaway.

1 Spice Bag caused an upset when winning at 48-1 on debut, but he did it with authority and showed a nice turn of foot.

9 Ever Wealth is drawn to get a sweet run from barrier 3 second-up after sticking on only fairly over 1,000m first-up. The map is the key to his chances.

6 Sharp Planet was well backed on debut and ran well for second to Spice Bag. Barrier 13 makes his map awkward, but the ability is there.

Race 2 (1,000m)

10 Storm Mirror simply had no luck on debut and arguably should have won with clear running, rather than finishing seventh, beaten three and a quarter lengths. He gets another look.

5 Grand Nova is now fourth-up and looks ready to hit peak form after his second to up-and-coming three-year-old Tycoon Resources last start. Both career wins have also come fourth-up, which adds to his appeal.

1 Looking Bright steps into Class 4 for the first time after a series of runs at the bottom of Class 3, where he has been at the head of the market a few times, which is meaningful here.

13 Jumbo Blessing never settled in his last race and was never going to finish off. Forget that run and go on his fast-finishing fifth first-up at this distance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Papaya Brose lost ground at the start last time and settled back in a race where that did not suit, while he was also held up at the top of the straight before getting out and closing well into fourth. He should take improvement from that first-up effort and get his chance to bounce back for a second career win.

4 Fun N Fun Together gets all the favours from barrier 1 under Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound claim. He has been threatening a win since returning to Class 4 and the race sets up well for him.

12 Ka Ying Radiance has to contend with a wide barrier for a fourth straight run, but Purton remaining in the saddle helps his chances of overcoming it.

7 Happy Smile stepped away from a wide draw on debut and ran on well into sixth. His trial since was interesting, detached from the field before making up a stack of late ground.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 Oldtown reunites with Purton, who was aboard for his first-up win this season when he was trained by Chris So. This marks his third start for Mark Newnham and the booking looks timely after two encouraging efforts where his trip has not been ideal. Barrier 1 should give him a better set-up.

5 Dancing Blaze raced wide without cover on debut but stuck on well for fourth, beaten a little over five lengths. From barrier 3 second-up, he maps for a much kinder run and can take a step forward.

2 Malpensa broke through for his first win last start after threatening to do so in several runs prior. He remains in the numbers.

1 Speedy Smartie draws wide in barrier 12 but has the early speed to come across. He has been a revelation for Brett Crawford this season, missing the placings just once from 10 starts, and has again trialled as well as ever between runs.

Race 5 (1,400m)

10 Red Maestro is third-up in Hong Kong and ready to win. First-up, he ran a fast-finishing fifth over 1,200m in a race run against his position in running, before stepping to 1,400m second-up and only finding Baby Sakura too good in the finish. That is a solid form reference here and he has trialled well since.

3 Savvy Brilliant comes off two unlucky runs. Two starts ago, he was held up with nowhere to go late, while last start he copped a nasty check in the straight and was eased down.

5 Circuit Champion is first-up since his second win from three starts in March, although he pulled up with blood in the trachea. It was a big win after he missed the start and lost a stack of ground.

8 Aeroinvincible went too quickly in front last start and set it up for those behind him, but he still stuck on for fourth and was beaten under a length.

Race 6 (2,000m)

6 Super Goldendragon proved his knockout win two starts ago was no fluke by backing it up with an encouraging second after racing wide throughout over 2,200m from barrier 12. He can map better today from barrier 5.

4 Double Win comes off a fast-finishing second to Super Goldendragon at Happy Valley over 2,200m last time and gets a good run from barrier 4.

1 Charity Together won well at this track and distance two starts ago before being disadvantaged back in trip to 1,800m, bringing him back into the numbers with conditions more suitable this time.

3 Enthralled is down far enough in the ratings to make his mark. After three runs in Class 4 over 1,600m to 1,800m, the step up to 2,000m is key to his chances.

Race 7 (1,600m)

7 Sky Jewellery can continue the strong record of favourites in this race and become the eighth market elect to win in its 10th running. Since resuming from a bleed, he has gone back-to-back in style and the hat-trick beckons.

6 Winning Ovation has a similar profile to Sky Jewellery as a progressive four-year-old who has returned from an enforced injury layoff in excellent form, winning three of four and placing a luckless second. The 1,600m is a fresh test for him.

1 Copartner Prance will find this a much easier assignment than recent starts, where he has not been beaten far behind the likes of My Wish and Ka Ying Rising. He will lead and give a good sight.

9 Patch Of Cosmo gets in as a lightweight chance and the return to the mile will suit.

Race 8 (1,400m)

14 Gorgeous Victory is on the seven-day back-up and comes off a series of unlucky runs where he should have gone much closer to winning than his finishing positions suggest. He gets a jockey change, with Andrea Atzeni taking over from Angus Chung and that could make all the difference as he chases an overdue win.

2 Invictus Dragon comes off an overdue maiden victory and Purton remains in the saddle. He did it in style that day and should still have more points in hand.

4 Prestige Always drops into Class 4 for the first time after a series of three runs where he has been off the track racing wide without cover. From barrier 2, his map should take a turn for the better.

6 Gallant Design is an improving three-year-old nearing a win, coming off back-to-back thirds, while barrier 1 could present him with the best run in transit he is yet to have in five starts.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Raging Blizzard steps out of Ka Ying Rising’s shadow for the first time in a long while, but the handicap conditions leave him with top weight as the highest-rated runner. That makes this no easy task, although he remains the one to beat.

7 Patch Of Stars draws barrier 1 and that matters in a fiercely competitive handicap where the right run could prove decisive.

8 Crimson Flash ran a slashing second to Patch Of Stars last start after being slow to begin and settling further back than usual. Barrier 9 might force quieter tactics again, but he has now shown a potent turn of foot when the race shape allows.

2 Beauty Waves takes a decent drop in class after recent runs in Group 1 and Group 2 company, and his trial since was sound. Barrier 3 also gives him a good set-up.

Race 10 (1,600m)

7 Family Jewel is back down to a winnable rating and is capable in this grade as a three-time track-and-distance winner from seven starts. Barrier 2 gives Joao Moreira’s mount the right run in transit and his best chance to return to winning form.

3 Endued has not had much go right through bad luck and poor trips since winning for a third time five runs ago. This is a weaker race and he is firmly in the mix.

14 Turin Champions is only a three-year-old, remains open to improvement and the move into Class 3 with 20 pounds of weight relief should serve him well.

5 Amazing Partners brings the most consistent record into the race, with three wins and four placings from seven starts, and has the profile to win another race. Barrier 12, however, makes the map more complicated.

Race 11 (1,200m)

1 Crossborderpegasus can be his own worst enemy with his racing manners, but his three runs back have been much better and he is knocking on the door. He needs the race shape to fall his way and this looks a set-up where he can be hard to hold out.

10 Causeway King has trialled well since his second start in the city and barrier 4 under Yuen’s 10-pound claim gives him a chance to improve on that last-start seventh.

9 Tang Heart has been trialling well ahead of his Hong Kong debut and goes in the numbers on that basis.

5 Young Emperor has been running on of late. He will drop out to the rear from the outermost alley and wait for the top of the straight to unleash his turn of foot. Place claims.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club