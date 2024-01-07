Rafael Nadal to skip Australian Open due to injury

MELBOURNE – Spanish great Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Australian Open, after suffering a small muscle tear during his comeback from a lengthy injury layoff at last week’s Brisbane International, the 22-time Grand Slam champion said on Jan 7.

Nadal made his long-awaited comeback in Brisbane after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip flexor injury sustained during his second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald in the 2023 Australian Open.

The 37-year-old did not compete again last season after undergoing surgery in June and sustained an upper left leg issue during his defeat on Jan 5 by Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals of the tune-up event for the Jan 14-28 Grand Slam.

“During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried,” Nadal said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in five sets matches. I’m flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest.”

Nadal won the Australian Open in 2009 and 2022. REUTERS