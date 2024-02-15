Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic is the ‘best tennis player in history’

MADRID – Rafael Nadal on Feb 14 hailed long-time rival Novak Djokovic as the best player in the history of the sport.

“The numbers say yes, for me yes (he is the best in history),” Nadal said in an interview with El Objective de La Sexta, when asked “who is the best?”

Djokovic has 24 Grand Slam titles, having surpassed Nadal’s 22 when he captured the 2023 French Open.

Despite that success, the controversial world No. 1 from Serbia still struggles to translate his on-court triumphs into off-court popularity.

“The image he projects is worse than he really is; I think he’s a good person,” added Nadal.

“There are moments of frustration. Novak breaks his racket, but the next point he is ready to play at 100 per cent again and it is the best I have ever seen.”

Nadal, 37, has been battling injury and missed virtually all of 2023. He was hurt again last month before sitting out the Australian Open.

With his career winding down, Nadal hailed compatriot and heir Carlos Alcaraz, who is already a two-time Major winner at the age of 20.

“Carlos has an incredible level of tennis, he is a super complete player in every sense,” said Nadal.

“I don’t see weaknesses in him like the ones I had at his age. He has all the ingredients to have an incredible career.”

Turning back to himself, Nadal said he hopes to compete at 2024’s French Open and the Olympics.

He owns a record 14 French Open crowns.

“I don’t know which events I have left to play but between you and me, it’s not going to be many,” Nadal said.

“(Roland Garros) will be one of my goals”, he added when asked whether he would play in his favourite Grand Slam tournament in May.

“I’d like to play at the Olympics as well. It’s not something I can confirm right now, but I hope I will... I think I will.”

Nadal, sidelined by injury for most of 2023, pulled out of next week’s Qatar Open on Feb 14, postponing his return to competitive tennis as he has not recovered from a torn muscle he suffered in Brisbane in January.

Nadal also spoke about his ties with Saudi Arabia after being appointed ambassador of the country's Tennis Federation in January.

“They pay me, yes, do I need the money? Not at all, it will not change my life,” he said.

“I have not signed a super contract, like other fellow athletes who are there and I totally respect them.”

Nadal reached an agreement with the Middle East country for a long-term commitment to help grow the sport and inspire a new generation of tennis players. He plans to create a Rafa Nadal Academy in the country. REUTERS, AFP