Worth following Calla Lagoon on local debut

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) CALLA LAGOON makes his eagerly anticipated local debut after a promising start to his career in the UK where he was second at Listed level. He is lightly raced, open to improvement and is probably better than rated, so it could pay to follow his progress.

Last-start winners (4) WINDING POWER and (5) REECE’S WISH remain competitive under five-point penalties, especially with recent race fitness on their side.

(2) DIOGENES and (3) FULLY LOADED are unbeaten over course and distance, so must also be respected.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) FOREVER CANFORD finished a career-best second in his first start as a gelding after a long layoff and needs to only confirm that improvement to go one better.

Well-bred newcomers (5) CAMILLO CAVOUR and imported (6) ONE EYE ON DUBAI warrant serious respect on debut and do not have to be special to play leading roles in this line-up.

(4) Mega Awesome has not shown much in five starts but is making slow headway. Drop back in trip could help.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) MOCHA MAGIC defied an alarming market drift on debut by finishing an encouraging third on debut over this trip. He would have benefited from that experience and will not have to improve much from the best gate to open his account.

Newcomer (7) RECKLESS ABANDON is certainly worth a market check and warrants respect on debut.

(1) CORSARO SUPER has the form and experience to get into the picture, while (3) CHIC SHACK and (8) BLUE STORM RUNNER are other likely improvers who could make their presence felt.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(6) GO FOR BROKE was the subject of a fair amount of market support on debut over 1,400m but she tired late to finish a creditable fourth. With that experience under the belt and this shorter trip likely to suit, she should play a leading role.

(2) NORTHERN EUROPEAN, (3) PISTA RESISTANCE and (1) ELUSIVE DRAGON all have the form and experience to trouble the selection.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) NIGHTSHINE got back to winning ways last time after an unsuccessful trip to KZN for a two-year-old feature. He is open to improvement and probably better than rated, so it could pay to follow his progress.

(2) HEMISPHERE, in his first start for a new stable and with headgear refitted, and hard-knocker (3) ONE TIGER have the means to get involved.

Fellow last-start winner (4) SET TO MUSIC remains competitive under a penalty, especially with blinkers retained.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(1) A BIT OF CLASS is out of sorts but lost her form in stronger races off higher ratings, so she should be more competitive at this level off a career-low mark.

(2) MILLENNIUM WARRIOR is open to improvement after a fair handicap debut and could have a role to play.

(3) MALSHANA MOU was second over course and distance on her Highveld debut, and a repeat of that effort will put her right in the firing line.

(7) UBERMENSCH and (5) ZIP CODE are in good recent form, so have earning potential too. Include in calculations.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(5) KNIGHT HEIST confirmed the promise of his encouraging debut third over 1,160m by winning next time out over 1,600m and on the evidence of that recent maiden success, this extended trip could be more to his liking. Should be hard to beat.

Fellow last-start winner (2) PLAY WITH FIRE remains competitive under a two-point penalty and has both the form and experience at this level to play a big part in the finish.

(3) SPIRIT OF GABZ is another recent scorer with the means to play a leading role.

(1) AMERICAN REBEL could make his presence felt too off a reduced rating with his rider taking 4kg off the back. Will be right in the mix.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) STAR MAGNOLIA confirmed the improvement of her previous start (with headgear fitted) by opening her account last time. She remains open to improvement and is ideally positioned in gate 1 to play another leading role. Back-to-back wins on the cards.

(8) NKANDLA GOLD and (6) TIME WILL TELL are capable hard-knockers with the form and experience at this level to have a say in the outcome.

(7) IRISH WILMA led throughout when shedding her maiden tag over track and trip last time and another forward showing is expected with progress likely on her handicap debut.