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Woodworth suspension reduced to two months on appeal

Jockey Benny Woodworth had his riding suspension reduced to two months.

– Jockey Benny Woodworth has had his six-month suspension reduced to two months upon appeal.

The veteran Malaysian rider had initially been handed a six-month suspension for his ride on the Richard Lines-trained Flying Nemo in the Class 4B handicap (1,500m) at Sungai Besi on May 23, after he was found guilty under the Malayan Racing Association (MRA) rule for failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards.

He was also fined RM20,000 (S$6,200).

But Woodworth has since filed for an appeal against the stewards’ decisions.

The hearing by the Selangor Turf Club appeal panel was convened and concluded on Aug 16.

After considering submissions from Woodworth and the chief stipendiary steward, the appeal panel dismissed the appeal against the finding of the stewards.

On the issue of penalty, his sentence was reduced from a period of six months to two months. He is suspended from riding from Aug 16 to Oct 15.

Woodworth’s fine, however, was increased from RM20,000 to RM60,000.

Lines also appealed against his fine of RM10,000 for his charge of misconduct during the course of the inquiry into the riding of Flying Nemo.

But after considering submissions from him and the chief stipendiary steward, the appeal panel dismissed his appeal. SELANGOR TURF CLUB