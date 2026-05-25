Woodworth suspended six months

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– Jockey Benny Woodworth, who landed a double on Squeaking and Mega Ace earlier on May 23, was handed a six-month suspension for his ride on Flying Nemo in the penultimate Class 4B handicap (1,500m) on the same day.

Ridden by Woodworth, the five-time winner missed the jump by several lengths at the start and trailed the field of 11 led by Joyee Go (Syafifie Zailuddin).

Upon turning for home, the six-year-old gelding swept home from outside of the field to finish second – beaten ¾ length – behind Lightning Gal.

On May 24, the stewards concluded an inquiry into the running and handling of Flying Nemo.

Evidence was taken from Woodworth and trainer Richard Lines respectively.

After reviewing the films of the incident and considering the evidence tendered, Woodworth was found guilty under the Malayan Racing Association (MRA) rule for failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards.

In assessing the penalty, the stewards took into consideration Woodworth’s mitigating factors, previous riding record and his submissions on penalty.

He was suspended from riding in races for a period of six months with effect from May 25 to Nov 24, both dates inclusive.

He was also fined RM20,000 (S$6,400) and advised of his right of appeal.

Lines was found guilty of a charge of misconduct during the course of the inquiry into the riding of Flying Nemo.

He attempted to justify the ride on this horse despite its apparent contentious nature. He was fined RM10,000 and advised of his right of appeal. TURFONLINE