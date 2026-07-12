Winnasedge takes out Sir John Monash Stakes

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– Trainer Nick Ryan says the stars aligned again at Caulfield as Winnasedge registered his most important career victory.

After scoring over 1,100m at Caulfield on June 27 last start, Winnasedge was back on the same track taking out the A$200,000 (S$179,000) Group 3 Sir John Monash Stakes (1,100m) on July 11.

Sent out as the $19 chance under Luke Currie, Winnasedge scored by a long neck from Bellatrix Star (Craig Williams) with Sir Now (Connor Murtagh) another short head away in third.

The son of Cliff’s Edge drew an inside gate at his fifth victory last time, but was favoured by an outside draw in his win this time.

“Last start, he drew in and the pattern was in his favour, and today he drew wide and the pattern is in his favour again,” said Ryan.

“The stars aligned a little bit but he’s a good horse and got the job done, but he’s always been a good little horse.

“He was placed in the (Group 3) Red Anchor Stakes (1,200m) at three, he ran well in the (Group 2) Tobin Bronze Stakes (1,200m) over in Adelaide.

“He’s always been up to this level, so to do it at weight-for-age, it was great and it’s great to team up with my great mate Luke Currie, back from America after his holiday and he executed it perfectly the way the track has been playing.”

Currie partnered Winnasedge in his third behind Bittercreek in the Red Anchor Stakes in October 2024, and in his Tobin Bronze Stakes performance at Morphettville in April 2025, when he finished third to Reserve Bank.

Currie was back aboard the three-year-old gelding again since that run in Adelaide. Ryan said it was all about the timing after Ben Allen scored on him last time.

“Ben Allen is on a plane to Europe and Luke’s back from America,” said Ryan.

“Luke and I go way back, it’s good to team up with him in Stakes company today.”

Ryan said Winnasedge was likely to return to Caulfield for another Stakes assignment, the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes (1,200m) on July 25.

“He’ll have a fitness edge,” he said.

“He was fourth-up today. He’s fit, 1,200m will be no issues.”

SKY RACING WORLD