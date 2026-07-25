Wimbledon Hawkeye has his sights on Grand Dallmayr Prize

New Victorious Forever purchase is on ratings one of the standouts for German Group 1 in Munich

1 Hotazhell

Irish raider, from a top stable but slow to hit top form so far in 2026. A former Group 1 winner though not much has gone to plan since. Belated seasonal debut added to the pains when disqualified from second and placed third at Navan, then third in a Group 3, running well. Ease in the ground would help.

2 Silawi

Represents an upwardly mobile international racing stable. A globetrotter but rather hard to win with though he did take a Canadian Grade 1 in 2025, one of only four wins in 29 lifetime starts. Stable jockey travels here and place chance.

3 Wilko

Has always been held in high regard but has yet to win above Group 3 Level. Only ventured into this class once when he was found out in the 2024 German Derby, maybe stamina was an issue too then. Attractive sort and this may well be his best trip and remains a place chance if others underperform.

4 Wimbledon Hawkeye

Solid Group 2 and Group 3 performer in the United Kingdom over distances ranging from 1,400m to 2,400m and in fact best in on ratings here, so is an obvious chance. Seems to prefer good ground or faster but has performed on softer. First start for in-form trainer George Scott and new owner Victorious Forever.

5 Bella Sinfonia

A well-bred filly carrying iconic German colours. A winner at two and restricted to just one run last season but showed smart form in her first three runs of 2026, including an easy Group 3 victory in Milan. More might be needed at this level though and worst in on ratings.

6 Coedana

A big filly who started racing in May 2025, rapidly improving into a smart staying prospect and was never out of the first three in nine starts. Raced only against her sex in 2026 so far and a gutsy winner of a Pontefract Listed race latest. On the up and surely will make her presence felt with stamina no issue and race fitness on her side.

7 Santagada

Looks second string for her stable on jockey bookings. Admirable tough and honest mare. A solid Group 2 performer in Germany and clearly with place chances.

8 Wemightakedlongway

Irish raider with trainer-jockey combination in flying form and, though proving hard to win with, her fifth in a Group 1 at The Curragh last time looked a career best. Seems ground-independent bar extremes and trip fine.

9 Seguro

A three-year-old who has already beaten his elders over this trip in a Group 3 in Hamburg latest. Now a three-time winner including twice at that level. Needs to step up again but is still in his early days and may well do so.

10 Timeforshowcasing

This UK-trained filly won the Group 2 German 1000 Guineas in Dusseldorf in May. Briefly led before fading in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot subsequently. First try at this trip, but some hopes on pedigree that it will be a help.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club