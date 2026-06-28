What A Warrior all out to conquer the mile

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Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) MOANA improved significantly to run out a wide-margin winner when stepping up to this trip last time. Even under top weight, she will be hard to beat on the evidence of that performance.

(2) WINTER VOICE was a similarly impressive winner at her last start over the track and trip. She can trouble the selection, from whom she receives 3.5kg.

Newcomer (7) SAVVY TRIUMPH is worth a market check on debut and has to be respected if attracting betting support.

(9) Verdandi has shown improvement in four starts and finished fourth over the mile last time. Do not ignore her.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) WHAT A WARRIOR finished a good second in a minor feature over 1,400m last time. He sets the standard on his earlier form over this distance.

(7) TROJAN HORSE ran on well to finish an eye-catching third on debut over 1,400m and could, with the benefit of that experience, improve to pose a threat in receipt of 3kg.

The experienced (1) LONE HORIZON has only won once over 1,450m, but one should not dismiss him over longer.

Newcomer (5) RED SANGRIA is bred to be useful so betting support would speak volumes of his chances on debut.

Race 3 (1,600m)

The Mike and Mathew de Kock-trained youngster (4) DUKE OF LORRAINE caught the eye with a fast-finishing fourth on debut over 1,400m. With natural improvement, he could have the edge from a favourable inside gate.

The consistent (1) KNOWMORE was returning from a layoff when finishing second over the track and trip last time, so he should strip fitter and improve to play a leading role.

(5) HIGHWAY CODE and (3) COVER CHARGE have the form and experience to also make their presence felt.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) KORCULA ran on from a hopeless position to finish a close-up third over 1,400m in her first outing for the Fanie Bronkhorst stable. On the evidence of that performance, this extended trip should be more to her liking.

However, a bigger threat is likely to come from the well-bred 2YO (6) FEAST OF BERRIES, who finished second over the course and distance last time.

(2) FLYING WORLD, runner-up in consecutive starts over 1,600m recently, would not be winning out of turn.

Highveld newcomer (5) BE ALL YOU CAN BE can also get into the picture.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(3) INSTANT ATTRACTION beat male opposition over 2,000m at a higher level, before finishing third under a penalty last time over the track and trip from the widest draw. A repeat of that performance, and dropped in this grade off an unchanged mark, could suffice.

(1) APOSTROPHE is held on that form but weighted to pose more of a threat on these terms.

(11) HOPSCOTCH caught the eye last time when tried in this headgear configuration, He could get into the mix if building on that improvement.

(2) ITSNOWORNEVER and (5) BOLD ACTION are others capable of getting involved.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(3) ROBERT BROWNING has maintained form and consistency at a higher level off his current mark, and a repeat of his latest third over the course and distance could see him return to winning ways.

(9) PRINCE OF KILDARE, (5) ORANGE COUNTY and the hat-trick-seeking (6) BOUNDLESS LOVE have better form over shorter distances, but still warrant respect stretching out to this trip.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) HEATH HOUSE faced older rivals for the first time in his last start and passed with flying colours. This step-up in class demands more of him but, with less weight to shoulder, he will be hard to peg back.

(1) KARATE KID, rejuvenated (3) LEAD THE CHARGE and the best-weighted (2) POBLANO have the form and experience to trouble the youngster.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) THE BRONX BULL takes on older rivals for the first time. He is ideally drawn and sets the standard on the strength of his 2YO form, which includes a last-start fourth at Grade 1 level.

(2) ANTONIO GAUDI is a hard-knocker with solid form credentials at this level, so he would not go down without a fight.

(6) WILD AS THE WIND is an unexposed 3YO who could improve to also have a say in the outcome. Watch for betting support.

(4) TURBO POWER has also performed well at this level, so include him in all bets.

Race 9 (1,450m)

(1) FOSTINOVO blotted his copybook in KwaZulu-Natal last time, but a subsequent break and return to the Highveld would have served him well. He is course-and-distance suited, so he can atone on his reappearance, even under top weight.

A bigger threat will likely come from the consistent hard-knocker (5) UNSOLVED RIDDLE. His form, draw and rider allowance should see him play a leading role.

The Sean Tarry-trained 4YO (4) SATYAGRAHA and recent course-and-distance winner (8) LEGENDARY could make their presence felt even if they have wide draws to negotiate.