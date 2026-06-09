Wet to Rothfire’s liking in Stradbroke

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Veteran galloper Rothfire (Brad Rawiller) taking out the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 (1,200m) on May 16.

– Trainer Rob Heathcote was not unhappy to see the rain falling in Brisbane, as Rothfire prepares for the A$3 million (S$2.7 million) Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1,400m) at Eagle Farm on June 13.

Rothfire worked at Eagle Farm on June 9 ahead of Queensland’s biggest race, in which the old marvel drew barrier 13 in the 23-horse field, that has a capacity of 18 runners and five emergencies.

The rising nine-year-old will jump from barrier 12 if the five emergencies do not gain a start, and Rothfire will be ridden by Brad Rawiller.

Rawiller has been aboard the son of Rothesay in his last two starts, winning the Group 1 Doomben 10,000 (1,200m) on May 16, before finishing seventh behind Headley Grange in the Group 1 Kingsford Smith Stakes (1,300m) at Eagle Farm on May 30.

“He’s an old marvel,” said Heathcote.

“He’s a legend now for what he’s done to have the longest streak, from winning a Group 1 as a two-year-old to winning one as an eight-year-old.”

Rothfire became the oldest horse in history to win the Doomben 10,000, and it came six years after his previous Group 1 win in the J J Atkins (1,400m) at his home turf at Eagle Farm during the Covid-19 year of 2020.

Heathcote said it would be a dream result to win the Stradbroke Handicap with Rothfire, who contested the feature thrice in 2022, 2023 and 2025.

The evergreen galloper finished third behind the great Alligator Blood in 2022, second to Think About It in 2023 and was unplaced behind War Machine in 2025.

Heathcote also had the now-retired Buffering finishing second twice in 2012 and 2013.

“It is our toughest race to win, no doubt and it’s one of the toughest handicap races in Australia... I know how tough it is because I’ve run second in it three times,” he said.

“The mighty Buffering ran second twice carrying 57.5 kilos, with Rough Habit making the record carrying more weight, and Rothfire, a couple of years ago we drew (barrier) 18 and he ran second to Think About It.

“It’s a really tough race, no doubting that, but we’re really happy with the old boy.

“He worked super. He loved that Soft 7 this morning when he worked with Abounding and to win it would be a career highlight.

“A nice (Soft) 6 would be perfect but, if it dries, which this track has amazing drying qualities, it will also suit him.”

Heathcote will also saddle last-start Group 3 BRC Sprint (1,350m) winner Abounding in the same feature handicap.

The five-year-old daughter of Rich Enuff has drawn barrier 15 but will jump from the gate next to her stablemate, if the emergencies do not gain a start.

Tyler Schiller has been booked to ride Abounding.

There was little change in the market following the barrier draw, with Headley Grange remaining at the top of the market at 4-1 after drawing gate 8.

Fangirl – who has drawn barrier 11 – and Regal Award in gate 9, share the second line of betting at 11-2, with all other runners quoted at 10-1 or longer. SKY RACING WORLD