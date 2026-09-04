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Sept 6 Grosser Preis von Baden form analysis

Well-travelled Giavellotto is a cut above in German Group 1

The horse who beats Marco Botti’s smart globetrotter wins the Baden-Baden classic

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Giavellotto (Oisin Murphy) landing the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) at Sha Tin on Dec 8, 2024. Germany will be the well-travelled English-based stayer's first visit when he contests the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden (2,400m) at Iffezheim on Sept 6. PHOTO: HKJC

Giavellotto (Oisin Murphy) in his Group 1 Hong Kong Vase win at Sha Tin on Dec 8, 2024. The English stayer tackles his first German feature, the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Baden (2,400m) at Iffezheim on Sept 6.

PHOTO: HKJC

Michael Lee

1 Giavellotto

Admirable seven-year-old who is the apple of trainer Marco Botti’s eye. His defeat of Kalpana in Royal Ascot’s Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2, 2400m) is tip-top form whilst his fourth in the 2025 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe shows he can perform on any ground. Top-rated and the one to beat.

2 Lordano

Has a cult following in his native Germany. Fresh from his usual summer break, he is versatile regarding trip and ground (would not want it too firm) and clearly a very talented horse. He will give his running, but the suspicion is he will fight for a place at best.

3 Parachutiste

Represents the mighty yard of French trainer Francis-Henri Graffard. Clearly a stout and smart stayer but has not won above Listed level and not favoured by the weights. A strong pace would help.

4 Saddadd

This four-year-old entire is trained by Roger Varian, not a regular to these shores. Only nine runs to date and a four-time winner, including at Group 3 level, plus showing fine form even in defeat this season. Very likely to make his presence felt up to a trip that might well suit.

5 Wild Crusade

Mediocre form in Dubai and has not raced for over a year. Absolutely no chance whatsoever.

6 Bright Light

Has gradually progressed into Germany’s best three-year-old colt, especially with his latest storming run in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin over this trip when just failing to catch Tiffany, leaving the German Derby winner Dardanos trailing in his wake. Bang there on ratings, considering his weight-for-age allowance and Germany´s main hope for glory.

7 Nariman

Highly progressive three-year-old. He has not looked back since being castrated with his latest runaway success in a valuable Sales race being a clear career high. Connections roll the dice again and an interesting contender. Ex-Kranji jockey Marc Lerner rides.

8 Spezialist

A midfield finish in the Deutsches Derby was bettered by a recent second at a Hoppegarten Group 3. Only a maiden win to his name, though so even a placing here would be a fine achievement.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.